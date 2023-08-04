Even without the journey that preceded it, St. Albert senior Brendan Monahan had a special concluding season to his Falcons career.

At one point, it may have even seemed like he wouldn’t have a senior season.

Last summer, Monahan was injured in a car accident before the season and wasn’t able to return until the 1A-1 quarterfinal defeat to West Harrison, a 9-8 loss in which he was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Through it all, Monahan remained fixed on crediting his teammates for helping get him through a time when he was unable to take his place on the playing field for the first time in his life.

“I never really experienced something like that, especially sitting out of sports for that long,” Monahan said. “And I saw my teammates and the fun they were having, even the adversity they'd go through, and it just was hard to feel like I wasn't really a part of that, even though I was still sitting in the dugout and whatnot, cheering them on, talking to them. But it really made me appreciate even a little bit, just, like, practice and games a lot more than I think what I did before.

“I think it was my teammates. I just loved being around my teammates, and they were always so positive, always joking, kind of giving each other crap sometimes, but it was just awesome. I loved coming back to it and didn’t want to give up or go away from them.”

Just when it seemed like things would be back to normal for Monahan and recovery had been achieved, the worst happened midway through the football season.

Monahan tore multiple ligaments in the same ankle injured in the car accident, and missed the second half of the football season. Once again watching from the sidelines, Monahan recovered and was back in time for the spring track season. At Drake University’s Blue Oval, the Falcons senior placed seventh in the 1A boys 400-meter state championship race.

Then, baseball came around and Monahan was back to the form that as a freshman made him a key piece of the 2020 state quarterfinalists and 2021 1A state champions, a “gleaming memory” in his career at St. Albert. But, the quarterfinal loss actually stands out more, he said.

“You can look back at that state championship win, that's always going to be a gleaming memory. You're always going to think about that,” Monahan said. “When we went and played at Principal, and we ended up losing the first round, but still just remember being with that team and whatnot, and then bring it all the way back to even last year when I was sitting out all year, watching my teammates kind of getting to see the game from a different view. It really kind of made me appreciate it more and just try not to take anything for granted and just enjoy the time before it was all done.”

When Monahan took the field this year, more than half the time he reached base (.564 on-base percentage), and finished in the top five in the Hawkeye 10 with seven home runs. Batting .449 to also place near the top of the conference, Monahan drove in 44 RBIs and laced 48 hits, finishing with eight doubles and four triples. With a slugging percentage of .794 against a tough schedule, Monahan provided the power consistently for the Falcons.

On the mound, he finished 2-1 in 14.2 innings pitched with a 1.91 WHIP and 6.20 ERA, striking out 17 batters.

But the impact could be felt beyond just statistically, and even still, Monahan credited those ahead of him for setting him up to succeed.

“I think my teammates sort of made it real easy on me. I mean, coming up, no one's getting a hit, (when) the guy in front of me gets a hit that makes it super easy on me at least to go back and just follow them up and whatnot," he said. "And it's just been like that all throughout high school. I’ve always had great guys to play with. And my coaches, we always practice early, start early in the year and that helps a ton, and just come out here early and just do the stuff that pays off and gets it done.”

The teammates before him also set the tone, and having played under head coach Duncan Patterson since eighth grade.

“Coming back from a season-ending injury his junior year, he made it count this season. One of the top offensive guys in the city, good speed in the outfield, All-State first team his Sophomore and Senior year” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said.

Former St. Albert players like Patterson’s son, Cy (back-to-back All-City Player of the Year 2020 and ‘21) makes being named player of the year “awesome.”

“I remember when I was little looking or looking up to him a ton. Just always asking him for advice. So it's a little weird to kind of be in the same position but, but I'm really grateful for it and it's just awesome," Monahan said.

“It’s really cool to get that and I mean, had a lot of hard work to get here and whatnot. And thanks to my coaches and teammates, and my dad (Sean) and grandpa (Mark Ammons), they just always pushed me and made it a lot easier for me.”

Going forward, Monahan will be studying business marketing at Iowa State University, where he hopes to network and build connections. But he isn’t shutting out the idea of eventually coaching.

“I know getting into college, it's a whole different thing. And I'll probably find new hobbies, but in probably the next five or 10 years, at least, I can see myself for sure coming back and coaching. And it'd be cool to see some of these younger guys again, too, in the school," he said.

Monahan is the sixth Falcon to win the award in the last seven years.

C.B. Baseball Players of the Year

2022: J.C. Dermody, Lewis Central

2021: Cy Patterson, St. Albert

2020: Cy Patterson, St. Albert

2019: Ethan Bernard, St. Albert

2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert

2017: Garret Reisz, St. Albert

2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central

2015: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central

2014: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central

2013: Jake Lewis, St. Albert

2012: Alex Crowl, Abraham Lincoln

2011: Eric Toole, Lewis Central

2010: Eric Toole, Lewis Central

2009: Eric Toole, Lewis Central

2008: Andrew Brown, St. Albert

2007: Doug Moran, St. Albert

2006: Mike Stamp, Lewis Central

2005: Justin Toole, Lewis Central

2004: Justin Toole, Lewis Central

2003: Cole Grandfield, Lewis Central

2002: Jake Hansen, Lewis Central

2001: Jake Hansen, Lewis Central

2000: Jeff Price, Lewis Central

1999: Nate Baas, St. Albert

1998: Chad Schoening, St. Albert

1997: Eric Applegate, Abraham Lincoln

1996: Eric Janecek, St. Albert

1995: Pat Malone, St. Albert

1994: Pat Malone, St. Albert

1993: Tom Giles, Thomas Jefferson

1992: Joey Nicholas, Thomas Jefferson

1991: Brett Elam, Lewis Central

1990: Jeremy Petry, St. Albert and Brent Bowman, Thomas Jefferson

1989: Brian O’Connor, St. Albert

1988: Steve Martin, St. Albert