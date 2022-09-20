MONDAY LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

Abraham Lincoln golf sixth at Indianola Invite

Abraham Lincoln boys golf placed sixth at the Indianola Invite on Monday after shooting a 452 as a team.

Tucker Haitz led the Lynx with a 107 to place 29th, Jacob Lesley carded a 108 to take 30th, Caleb Tripp finished in 32nd with a 115, Conner Price totaled a 122 to earn 33rd, Logan Mower scored a 122 to finish in 34th and Camden Wyant scored a 122 to placed 35th.

Glenwood girls runs at ADM

Glenwood girls cross country competed at the ADM Invite on Monday where they placed third as a team.

ADM won its home invite with 45 points, Van Meter came in third with 47 and Glenwood scored 53. Woodward Granger placed fourth with 134.

Glenwood sophomore Madelyn Berglund led the Rams with a fifth-place finish and time of 20 minutes, 34.8 seconds. Junior Lauren Hughes finished seventh with 21:02.7, Sophomore Breckyn Petersen placed eighth with a time of 21:26.5, senior Emerson Griffin ran a 22:18.9, freshman Haylee Hughes came in 17th with a 22:33.8, senior Ryley Nebel finished with a time of 23:16.7 to place 20th and freshman Averi Newman took 28th with a time of 25:37.6.