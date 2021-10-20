 Skip to main content
Moon, Vrchoticky shine at Carroll
090821-cbn-spo-swimming-p5

Council Bluffs’ Kate Spitznagle competes in the 100-meter butterfly event on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Council Bluffs swimming freshman Camryn Moon and sophomore Elaina Vrchoticky picked up wins on Tuesday in a dual at Carroll, but it wasn't enough as CB fell 97.5-52.5.

Moon picked up victories in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 21 seconds and in the 100 fly with a 1:16.51. Vrchoticky won the 100 free with a 57.80. 

Council Bluffs will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Bluffs swimming championships against Lewis Central at Lewis Central. 

200 Medley Relay

1. Carroll - 2:00.86

2. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky, Crilly) - 2:08.59

200 Free 

1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:21.69

3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:30.32

4. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 2:38. 44

200 Individual Medley

1. Emma Meyers, Carroll - 2:25.80

50 Free

1. Jenna Currier, Carroll - 25.29

2. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 27.84

5. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 28.72

6. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs -  31.07

100 Fly

1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:16.51

4. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 1:31.49

100 Free

1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 57.80

5. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:06.37

6. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 1:12.81

500 Free 

1. Amelia Holt, Carroll - 6:18.67

3. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs  - 6:33.82

200 Free Relay

1. Carroll - 1:48.86

2. Council Bluffs (Crilly, Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky) - 1:51.97

100 Back

1. Jenan Currier,, Carroll - 58.58

3. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:13.37

4. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:18.94

100 Breaststroke

1. Emma Meyers, Carroll - 1:11.57

2. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:17.29

400 Free Relay

1. Carroll - 4:03.65

2. Council Bluffs (Moon, Miller, Lefeber, Crilly) - 4:24.38

