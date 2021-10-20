Moon, Vrchoticky shine at Carroll

Council Bluffs swimming freshman Camryn Moon and sophomore Elaina Vrchoticky picked up wins on Tuesday in a dual at Carroll, but it wasn't enough as CB fell 97.5-52.5.
Moon picked up victories in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 21 seconds and in the 100 fly with a 1:16.51. Vrchoticky won the 100 free with a 57.80.
Council Bluffs will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Bluffs swimming championships against Lewis Central at Lewis Central.
200 Medley Relay
1. Carroll - 2:00.86
2. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky, Crilly) - 2:08.59
200 Free
1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:21.69
3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:30.32
4. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 2:38. 44
200 Individual Medley
1. Emma Meyers, Carroll - 2:25.80
50 Free
1. Jenna Currier, Carroll - 25.29
2. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 27.84
5. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 28.72
6. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 31.07
100 Fly
1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:16.51
4. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 1:31.49
100 Free
1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 57.80
5. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:06.37
6. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 1:12.81
500 Free
1. Amelia Holt, Carroll - 6:18.67
3. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 6:33.82
200 Free Relay
1. Carroll - 1:48.86
2. Council Bluffs (Crilly, Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky) - 1:51.97
100 Back
1. Jenan Currier,, Carroll - 58.58
3. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:13.37
4. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:18.94
100 Breaststroke