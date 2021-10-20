Moon, Vrchoticky shine at Carroll

Council Bluffs swimming freshman Camryn Moon and sophomore Elaina Vrchoticky picked up wins on Tuesday in a dual at Carroll, but it wasn't enough as CB fell 97.5-52.5.

Moon picked up victories in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 21 seconds and in the 100 fly with a 1:16.51. Vrchoticky won the 100 free with a 57.80.

Council Bluffs will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Bluffs swimming championships against Lewis Central at Lewis Central.

200 Medley Relay

1. Carroll - 2:00.86

2. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky, Crilly) - 2:08.59

200 Free

1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:21.69

3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:30.32

4. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 2:38. 44

200 Individual Medley

1. Emma Meyers, Carroll - 2:25.80

50 Free

1. Jenna Currier, Carroll - 25.29