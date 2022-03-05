NJCAA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Iowa Western goes undefeated in semifinals

Iowa Western wrestling went undefeated in the semifinals of the NJCAA National Wrestling Tournament on Saturday morning at the Mid America Center, with three Reivers earning their spot in tonight’s finals.

No. 2 seed Jakason Burks won 2-0 over No. 3 seed Jett Strickenberger of North Idaho at 125 pounds, No. 3 seed Fabian Padilla defeated No. 2 seed Nolan Miller-Johnston of Iowa Central 4-1 at 157 and No. 3 seed Josh McFarland earned a 6-3 win over No. 2 seed Jackson White of Northeast Oklahoma A&M at 184.

“The guys executed the game plans well. They’re wrestling smart,” head coach Josh Watts said. “When you get to the semifinals these are all though matches, close matches. You have to have good match awareness. They’re doing a great job of listening to the coaching and executing stuff.”

Burks started the match with a wild scramble in which he almost scored a takedown. The rest of the first period consisted of Strickenberger aggressively seeking a takedown.

Burks had to fight off two single and a fireman’s carry at the end of the period.

Burks won the coin flip and choose to defer his decision. Strickenberger elected to go on bottom in the second.

Strickenberger tried to hit a standup in the opening seconds of the second, but Bruks returned him to the mat and started to apply a tight waster that sucked the will out of his opponent. Strickenberger failed to escape, and the referee hit him with a stalling warning as Burks rode him out for the whole two minutes.

Burks started the third on bottom and quickly scored on a standup. Strickenberger showed his fatigue only managing a few takedown attempts that Brurks easily fought off. Burks earned a point for his two minutes of riding time.

“He’s a pretty good wrestler. A high school world team member and whatnot,” Burks said. “But, you just have to grind out there and see who really wants it more in the third. … I get my tight waist and I squeeze and I go both sides. If people are nervous and they have the jitters they have it in their stomach, so go after it.

“… He got in pretty deep. Just doing our drills that we always do. I just hipped into him and got him off my legs.”

Burks will face the No. 1 seed in the championship, Garrett Ricks of Western Wyoming.

“It feels great. I executed my job in the semis,” Burks said. “Now we have one more left. I can’t wait. … It means everything to me.”

Padilla had to fight off the heavy hands of Miller-Johnston in the first period. Miller-Johnston attempted to weigh heavy on Padilla with tie-ups during the first three minutes, but neither wrestler secured a takedown.

Miller-Johnston chose to start the second period on bottom and scored on a standup in nine seconds. The wrestlers continued to battle for dominant position, but with 13 seconds left in the second, Padilla secured a single-leg takedown to take a 2-1 lead.

Padilla elected to start the third on bottom and scored an escape a minute in on a standup. Miller-Johnston knew he needed a takedown to win and shot for a double, starting a scramble. Miller-Johnston and the Iowa Central coaching staff thought he secured the takedown as time expired, but the referee didn’t award the points.

Miller-Johnston was penalized an unsportsmanlike conduct points after the match.

“I knew that was his game plan,” Padilla said about Miller-Johnston laying heavy to start the match. “He wanted to wear me out. These past few weeks I’ve just been focusing on staying in good position, going into deep waters and being able to perform there.

“… I just saw it,” Padilla said about his single leg. “He was stepping really hard with his left.”

Padilla will face No. 1 seed Alex Ramirez of Clackamas in the finals.

“Joy, but the job isn’t done,” Padilla said. “I’ve got one more. … It feels great. I’m blessed to do that. … It means a lot. I’ve worked my butt off day in and day out. I know what I’m capable of. I’m here to show who I am.

McFarland started his match by shooting for an ankle pick off the whistle which would be a sign of things to come. While he didn’t score on that attempt, he’d score later in the first and the second on the same shot. White escaped three times in the first two periods to make the score 4-3, entering the third.

McFarland elected to start the third on bottom and scored an escape on a standup in three seconds. He was able to fight off the offensive of White to secure the win. McFarland also grained one point for riding time.

“Going into the match I knew the kid was going to be tougher than the other kids I’ve seen throughout the tournament,” McFarland said. “I knew that on his feet he didn’t have a whole lot of attacks, more of an upper body guy. I knew my ankle pick would be there and I got to it in the match.”

McFarland will face No. 1 seed Deron Pulliam of Indian Hills in the finals.

“It feels really good. Honestly to me, it’s just like any other match,” McFarland said. “… It would mean so much to me. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point where I’m at today. God had blessed me so much with this ability to be out here and wrestle to this level.”

The opening ceremony tonight will start at 6:30 p.m. tonight, with the parade of All-Americans scheduled for 6:50 p.m. The championship finals are slated to start at 7 p.m.

“We keep it pretty light,” Watts said. “We don’t put a lot of pressure on our guys. I think they go on with that mindset as well. Our focus is, ‘Hey, lets have fun, lets score points and see what happens.’ I think they’ll go into the finals with that mindset.”