NJCAA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Iowa Western's McFarland wins national title

Iowa Western sophomore Josh McFarland completed a three-year journey on Saturday night at the NJCAA Wrestling National Championships at the Mid America Center.

After placing fifth at 197 pounds last year, McFarland came back looking for more.

He accomplished that on Saturday night, defeating No. 1 seed Deron Pulliman of Indian Hills 3-2 in the championship match.

"Last year I came up short with fifth place. Coming into this year my mentality was just to work, work, work to get that first place medal. It feels so good. It's been a long road, a long journey," McFarland said. "I'm just happy to get that W in the finals and bring home a national title.

McFarland entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed but showed no fear against the top-ranked wrestler.

The two both looked for shots in the first period. McFarland appeared to score a takedown, but the Indian Hills coach challenged the takedown and the call was reversed, leaving the score at 0-0 after the first period.

McFarland choose to start the second period on bottom.

He scored the first point of the match on an escape in eight seconds.

After another minute of the two grapplers fighting for control, McFarland shot one of his trademark doubles. He switched off to a single and finished the takedown by kicking out Pulliman's leg out from underneath him.

Pulliman escaped to make the score 3-1 after two periods.

Pulliman started the third on bottom and scored an escape, but McFarland fought off the last-ditch attacks to claim the national title.

McFarland is hoping to continue wrestling at a four-year college.

Iowa Western wrestling had a trio of wrestlers qualify for the championships, but saw the first two fall by decision.

No. 2 seed Jakason Burks lost to No. 1 seed Garrett Ricks of Western Wyoming 8-6 in sudden victory at 125 pounds.

Burkes started the match scoring two takedowns in the first period, and Ricks answered with two escapes. Burkes scored an escape of his own in the second to make the score 5-2.

Ricks turned it up in the third, scoring an escape and a takedown to even the score with a minute left in the match. Burks scored an escape with 13 seconds left in the match but was hit with a stalling call for fleeing the mat with nine seconds left, forcing sudden victory.

Ricks secured the win with 33 seconds left on a low single.

No. 3 seed Fabian Padilla fell to No. 1 seed Alex Ramirez of Clackamas 9-4 in the 157 championship.

Ramirez took a 2-1 lead in the first period with a takedown and extended his lead to 6-2 in the second with a four-point roll. Padilla scored an escape in the opening seconds of the final period to make the score 6-3 but Ramirez iced the match with a takedown with 50 seconds left in the match.

Creighton Baughman finished in third place at 141 pounds and Grant Lyman placed eighth at 165.