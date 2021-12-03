No. 10 Reivers stomp No. 16 Panthers

NJCAA No. 10 Iowa Western men's wrestling dominated No. 16 Ellsworth on the road on Thursday winning 9 of 10 matches in a 44-4 victory.

The Reivers are now 3-0 in duals this season.

"The team wrestled well winning 9 out of 10 matches," head coach Josh Watts said. "The guys finished periods with scores and wrestled well through transitions."

No. 7 125-pounder Jakason Burks started the night with a 17-5 victory over Kaden Karns starting a three-match win streak for the Reivers.

Gabriel Grice won via pinfall at 133 and No. 4 Creighton Baughman earned the pin at 141.

Ellsworth long win came at 149 from No. 4 Nathan Lendt. Iowa Western ended the dual by winning six straight matches.

Diego Guerrero won 8-7 at 157, Hayden Crow won via disqualification at 165 over the No. 10 ranked 174-pounder Khaitov Mirzo, Grant Lyman pinned his opponent at 174, Isaiah Alford won 18-9 at 184, Michael Aguirre earned a 7-1 win at 197 and heavyweight Trent Strong won with a pin.

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Doane Open.