No. 10 Reivers stomp No. 16 Panthers
Iowa Western

NJCAA No. 10 Iowa Western men's wrestling dominated No. 16 Ellsworth on the road on Thursday winning 9 of 10 matches in a 44-4 victory. 

The Reivers are now 3-0 in duals this season. 

"The team wrestled well winning 9 out of 10 matches," head coach Josh Watts said. "The guys finished periods with scores and wrestled well through transitions."

No. 7 125-pounder Jakason Burks started the night with a 17-5 victory over Kaden Karns starting a three-match win streak for the Reivers. 

Gabriel Grice won via pinfall at 133 and No. 4 Creighton Baughman earned the pin at 141. 

Ellsworth long win came at 149 from No. 4 Nathan Lendt. Iowa Western ended the dual by winning six straight matches. 

Diego Guerrero won 8-7 at 157, Hayden Crow won via disqualification at 165 over the No. 10 ranked 174-pounder Khaitov Mirzo, Grant Lyman pinned his opponent at 174,  Isaiah Alford won 18-9 at 184, Michael Aguirre earned a 7-1 win at 197 and heavyweight Trent Strong won with a pin. 

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Doane Open. 

