 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 12 Treynor wins conference opener
0 comments
alert

No. 12 Treynor wins conference opener

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100921-cbn-spo-wic-p5

Tri-Center’s Miranda Ring (4) defends as Treynor’s Kiralyn Horton (14) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Iowa Conference tournament and defended that with a win over Audubon in the quarterfinals.

The win earned the Cardinals a spot in the semifinals, where they will play Underwood tonight after the first semifinal.

“Nice to get a win in the WIC opener,” Treynor head coach Kim Barents said. “Next up is Underwood who is hot right now. We’re just taking it one game at a time.”

Treynor senior Madeline Lewis led the team with eight kills, and junior Kiralyn Horton finished with seven.

Senior Emma Flathers paced the Cardinals with 25 assists and served eight aces.

Junior Delaney Simpson finished with 11 digs to lead the team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball regionals released
Amateur

Volleyball regionals released

  • Updated

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert