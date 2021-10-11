No. 12 Treynor wins conference opener

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Iowa Conference tournament and defended that with a win over Audubon in the quarterfinals.

The win earned the Cardinals a spot in the semifinals, where they will play Underwood tonight after the first semifinal.

“Nice to get a win in the WIC opener,” Treynor head coach Kim Barents said. “Next up is Underwood who is hot right now. We’re just taking it one game at a time.”

Treynor senior Madeline Lewis led the team with eight kills, and junior Kiralyn Horton finished with seven.

Senior Emma Flathers paced the Cardinals with 25 assists and served eight aces.

Junior Delaney Simpson finished with 11 digs to lead the team.