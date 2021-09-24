No. 13 Cardinals tame Bulldogs

Class 2A No. 13 Treynor volleyball stayed unbeaten in conference play in Thursday's road match at Riverside, winning in four sets, 25-14, 25-9, 32-30, 25-17.

The Treynor Cardinals are 5-0 in the Western Iowa conference and 14-5 overall.

"We had some players step up tonight when we needed them," Treynor head coach Kim Barents said. "We’re still hungry for more. Excited for our next week of competition."

Riverside falls to 16-7 with the loss. Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said she is proud of how the Bulldogs played.

"The way set three went was how the entire match should have been," she said. "We are more capable than what we showed in those first two sets, but I was proud of the effort we had all night. We are a scrappy team who makes effort plays all game long.

"We have to give Treynor credit; they played well. We showed mental toughness in set three and were able to push them to a fourth set. We are a team that strives to improve everyday, so I know we will continue to make strides over these next weeks as we look to be at our highest level of play later on."