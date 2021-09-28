No. 13 Treynor sweeps Audubon

Class 2A No. 13 Treynor volleyball made quick work of Audubon in Tuesday's home match, sweeping the Wheelers in three sets, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.

The Cardinals have now defeated Audubon 14 matches in a row dating back to 2009. The Wheelers have only won three sets in that period.

The win was made particularly special at Treynor was celebrating senior night.

"We recognized eight seniors tonight for Senior night against Audubon," Treynor head coach Kim Barents said. "It was nice to get a win on a special night for the girls that have worked hard for our program."

The win is the third in a row for Treynor, who is now 15-5 on the season.

Senior Madeline Lewis led Treynor in kills with 10, sophomore Aubree James finished with nine, and senior Natalie Simpson recorded six.

Senior Emma Flathers totaled 24 assists.

Senior Emma Stock paced the Cardinals with nine digs, Flathers added seven, and junior Delaney Simpson tallied six.

Flathers, Lewis and Simpson all served two aces.

Lewis, junior Kiralyn Horton and sophomore Ella Tiarks all blocked one shot at the net.