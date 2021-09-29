No. 14 Missouri Valley sweeps Riverside

Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley volleyball handed Riverside its second straight loss on Tuesday night in a road match for the Bulldogs, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20.

It is the first time this season that Riverside has lost back-to-back matches.

The Bulldogs are now 16-8 on the season.

Riverside freshman Ayal Richardson led the Bulldogs in assists with 17.

Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn paced the team with nine kills, and junior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell added seven.

Freshman Ayla Richardson and sophomore Lydia Erickson blocked two shots each.

Andrusyshyn also tallied a team-high nine digs, and junior Made Baldwin totaled seven digs. Andrusyshyn served two aces.

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Class 1A No. 15 Tri-Center.

Missouri Valley (21-2) 25 25 25 -- 3

Riverside (16-8) 13 14 20 -- 0