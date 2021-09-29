 Skip to main content
No. 14 Missouri Valley sweeps Riverside
No. 14 Missouri Valley sweeps Riverside

Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley volleyball handed Riverside its second straight loss on Tuesday night in a road match for the Bulldogs, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20.

It is the first time this season that Riverside has lost back-to-back matches.

The Bulldogs are now 16-8 on the season.

Riverside freshman Ayal Richardson led the Bulldogs in assists with 17.

Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn paced the team with nine kills, and junior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell added seven.

Freshman Ayla Richardson and sophomore Lydia Erickson blocked two shots each.

Andrusyshyn also tallied a team-high nine digs, and junior Made Baldwin totaled seven digs. Andrusyshyn served two aces.

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Class 1A No. 15 Tri-Center.

Missouri Valley (21-2) 25 25 25 -- 3

Riverside (16-8) 13 14 20 -- 0

