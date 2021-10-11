 Skip to main content
No. 14 Tri-Center defeats Riverside
No. 14 Tri-Center defeats Riverside

Tri-Center’s Preslie Arbaugh (7) and Meredith Maassen (9) defend as Treynor’s Kailey Rochholz (16) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball swept Riverside in three sets at home on Monday in the quarterfinals on the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. 

The Trojans won, 26-24, 25-18, 25-4. 

"Proud of the way to girls responded tonight," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "We knew Riverside would come ready to play."

Miranda Ring reached a big milestone during the match, going over 2000 assists in her high school career.

She finished with 31 assists in the match. 

Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer led Tri-Center with 12 kills, junior Preslie Arbaugh blocked three shots at the net, senior Tatum Carlson totaled 11 digs and senior Marissa Ring finished with 10 digs. Carlson also served three aces. 

