 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 15 Trojans bounce back against Panthers
0 comments

No. 15 Trojans bounce back against Panthers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center Logo

Class 1A No. 15 Tri-Center volleyball dropped the first set on Tuesday road match against Logan-Magnolia but responded to win the next three for the 17-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 victory.

The win improves Tri-Center's record to 15-4 on the season. The Trojans are currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak.

"We have only had one game in the last eleven days that took us out of rhythm," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "LoMa is a very scrappy team. We knew going into it that we could overlook them. Miranda Ring played an amazing game getting the ball to her hitters. Marissa Ring also had a great game."

Miranda Ring led Tri-Center in assists with 29.

Emile Sorenson paced the Trojans with 13 kills, Marissa Ring sent down 11, Mikenzie Brewer added nine, and Preslie Arbaugh totaled nine.

Miranda Ring served three aces, Tatum Carlson finished with 21 digs, and Arbaugh blocked three shots.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Riverside.

Tri-Center (15-4) 17 25 25 25 -- 3

Logan-Magnolia (9-10) 25 15 16 21 -- 1

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+20
Titans cruise past Jackets
Amateur

Titans cruise past Jackets

  • Updated

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central football wasted no time in Friday’s game against Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium, scoring on every first-h…

Eichhorn wins second race
Amateur

Eichhorn wins second race

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn crossed the finish line first for the second time this season on Saturday at the Harlan Invite on Saturday.

No. 13 Treynor sweeps Audubon
Amateur

No. 13 Treynor sweeps Audubon

  • Updated

Class 2A No. 13 Treynor volleyball made quick work of Audubon in Tuesday’s home match, sweeping the Wheelers in three sets, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert