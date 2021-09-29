No. 15 Trojans bounce back against Panthers

Class 1A No. 15 Tri-Center volleyball dropped the first set on Tuesday road match against Logan-Magnolia but responded to win the next three for the 17-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 victory.

The win improves Tri-Center's record to 15-4 on the season. The Trojans are currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak.

"We have only had one game in the last eleven days that took us out of rhythm," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "LoMa is a very scrappy team. We knew going into it that we could overlook them. Miranda Ring played an amazing game getting the ball to her hitters. Marissa Ring also had a great game."

Miranda Ring led Tri-Center in assists with 29.

Emile Sorenson paced the Trojans with 13 kills, Marissa Ring sent down 11, Mikenzie Brewer added nine, and Preslie Arbaugh totaled nine.

Miranda Ring served three aces, Tatum Carlson finished with 21 digs, and Arbaugh blocked three shots.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Riverside.

Tri-Center (15-4) 17 25 25 25 -- 3

Logan-Magnolia (9-10) 25 15 16 21 -- 1