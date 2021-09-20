No. 2 Iowa Western downs No. 19 Marshalltown

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer pulled out a 3-1 victory at No. 19 Marshalltown on Saturday, to remain unbeaten.

Both squads finished with four shots on goal, but Iowa Western sophomore goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka made three saves, compared to just one for the Marshalltown goalkeeper.

Freshman Jesus De Vicente scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute. The 1-0 lead would hold until halftime.

Sophomore Ibrahim Conde extended the lead to 2-0 in the 51st minute off an assist from sophomore Giorgio Probo. Conde has five goals so far this season.

Marshalltown closed the gap to one goal in the 63rd minute, but the Reivers answered on a goal from freshmen Junior Casillas to secure the victory. Conde assisted on the final goal.

Marshalltown's goal is the first goal that Iowa Western has allowed this season.

Iowa Western is in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Indian Hills Community College.