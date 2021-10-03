 Skip to main content
No. 2 Iowa Western plays to draw with No. 4 Iowa Lakes
No. 2 Iowa Western plays to draw with No. 4 Iowa Lakes

  Updated
iwcc soccer.JPG (copy)

Ibrahim Conde shots a goal in a match last year. 

 TRAVIS JACOBSON, IOWA WESTERN FILE

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer failed to come away with a victory for the first time this season on Saturday at home at No. 4 Iowa Lakes, finishing the game in a 1-1 draw. 

The Iowa Lakes Lakers took the initiative early in the match, scoring just 13 minutes into the contest.

It looked as if the one goal lead might hold, but Ivan Callado found the equalizer in the 79th minute. 

The two teams battled back and forth for the final 11 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods, but neither the Lakers or Reivers found the back of the net again. 

Iowa Lakes finished the match with eight shots, six of which were on goal. Iowa Western got 11 shots off. 

Iowa Western will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Thursday at home against Scott Community College.

Iowa Lakes (11-1-1) 1 0 0 0 -- 1

Iowa Western (8-0-1) 0 1 0 0 -- 1

