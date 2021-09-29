No. 2 Iowa Western shuts down Iowa Central

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer scored a season-high eight goals against Iowa Central on the road on Wednesday in an 8-0 win.

Head coach Mike Brown said the team still has some room to improve but was proud of how Iowa Western performed overall.

"I think we just executed better on set pieces today," he said. "Iowa Central is a much better team than last year. We had a 15-minute bend at the end of the half where we kind of opened up a little bit, made a bit of a tweak in our shape a little bit.

"... We have a really tough test coming on Saturday. We've still got a lot of work to do."

Sophomore Jiwoo Lee and sophomore Ibrahim Conde netted two goals each and freshman Jesus De Vicente, sophomore Evan Southern and sophomore Luka Nedic all scored one.

"It wasn't one individual," Brown said. "It's a team. We executed when we needed to."

Iowa Western will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home against No. 4 Iowa Lake Community College.