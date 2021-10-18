No. 2 Reivers shutout No. 7 Iowa Lakes, women win too

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western Community College men's soccer fought to a draw with No. 7 Iowa Lakes on Oct. 2. The Reivers didn't waste their second chance at the Lakers on Saturday, winning 3-0 at Estherville.

IWCC scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and added one more with just a minute left to secure the victory.

Jiwoo Lee score the first goal of the game in the fifth minute off an assist from Gonzalo Cuevas and Maruki Kawahara netted the second goal in the 10th minute off a pass from Ibrahim Conde.

Conde scored the final goal unassisted in the 89th minute.

The Reivers recorded four shots in the game, three of which were on goal. Iowa Lakes tallied five shots, four of which were on target. Iowa Western goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka stopped all four.

Iowa Western is now 12-0-1 on the season and will wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. today at home against Iowa Central.

The No. 5 Iowa Western women's soccer team also defeated Iowa Lakes, winning 4-1.

The Reivers overwhelmed the Lakers on offense with 16 shots, nine of which were on goal.