No. 3 Reivers use early lead to defeat Iowa Central

NJCAA Division-I No. 3 Iowa Western football scored 13 points in the first quarter, en route to a 36-22 victory at No. 12 Iowa Central Community College on Sunday.
The Reivers led 13-3 after the first quarter, 20-10 at halftime, 29-17 after three and outscored the Tritons 7-6 in the final quarter.
Iowa Central scored the first points of the game halfway through the first quarter on a 22-yard field goal.
Iowa Central sophomore Nate Glantz quickly took the lead back when he found Michael Love on a 13-yard pass. The Reivers scored two minutes later on a 10-yard run from Milton Sargbah.
Iowa Western stretched its lead to 17-points early in the second quarter on a 50-yard pass from Glantz to Aisea Toki, giving the Reivers a 20-3 advantage.
The Tritons scored midway through the second quarter on a 33-yard pass to cut the lead to 20-10. That score held until the third quarter.
The Reivers opened the second half on a 13-play, 83-yard drive that ended in a 6-yard touchdown run for Glantz.
Six minutes later, Noah Sauberan kicked a 27-yard field goal to give IWCC a 29-10 lead.
Iowa Central cut the deficit to two possession before the end of the third quarter on a 70-yard passing touchdown.
Iowa Western sealed the game when Sargbah rushed 74 yards for a touchdown with under three minutes left.
The Tritons scored a touchdown with a minute left in the game for the final score.
Iowa Western is now 3-0 on the season.
Glantz completed 22 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, Sargbah ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Ryan Flournoy caught six passes for 86 yards.
Jacob Ellis led the Reivers in tackles with 11, Queden Ballew recorded a sack and Ellis and Jaden Koger intercepted passes.
Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home against ASA College (FL).
Iowa Western (3-0) 13 7 9 7 -- 36
Iowa Central (3-1) 3 7 6 6 -- 22