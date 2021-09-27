No. 3 Reivers use early lead to defeat Iowa Central

NJCAA Division-I No. 3 Iowa Western football scored 13 points in the first quarter, en route to a 36-22 victory at No. 12 Iowa Central Community College on Sunday.

The Reivers led 13-3 after the first quarter, 20-10 at halftime, 29-17 after three and outscored the Tritons 7-6 in the final quarter.

Iowa Central scored the first points of the game halfway through the first quarter on a 22-yard field goal.

Iowa Central sophomore Nate Glantz quickly took the lead back when he found Michael Love on a 13-yard pass. The Reivers scored two minutes later on a 10-yard run from Milton Sargbah.

Iowa Western stretched its lead to 17-points early in the second quarter on a 50-yard pass from Glantz to Aisea Toki, giving the Reivers a 20-3 advantage.

The Tritons scored midway through the second quarter on a 33-yard pass to cut the lead to 20-10. That score held until the third quarter.

The Reivers opened the second half on a 13-play, 83-yard drive that ended in a 6-yard touchdown run for Glantz.

Six minutes later, Noah Sauberan kicked a 27-yard field goal to give IWCC a 29-10 lead.