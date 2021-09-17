No. 5 Lewis Central loses battle of Titans to No. 1 Indianola

Lewis Central senior Nick Miller put the Titans in possession to win after interception a pass and returning it to the 3-yard line.

Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad scored on a quarterback sneak to cut the lead to 14-9.

Lewis Central forced a punt on the next drive and got the ball back at its 22 with just under two minutes left in the game.

L.C. junior Luciano Fidone had a reception to the Indianola 41-yard line, and sophomore Curtis Witte got the Titans even closer.

Lewis Central drove to the 1-yard line, but Indianola held the Titans on fourth down for the victory.

"Defensively, we gave up a couple scores, but really for the most part our defense hung in there," Kammrad said. "They made some plays and did exactly what we need them to do. Just unfortunately on the offensive side weren't able to capitalize and make enough plays."

Lewis Central will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday against Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

"It's doing the little things right, every day in practice," Kammrad said about his message to the team after the game. "That's the biggest thing. Are you doing those little things on a daily basis to ensure that when games are in that situation that you can execute and make plays. Unfortunately, some of that caught back up to us and penalties and critical times, touchdown called back and the fall start on the half yard line just can't happen."