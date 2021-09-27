 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 5 Rams go 6-0 at Nevada Tournament
0 comments

No. 5 Rams go 6-0 at Nevada Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082721-cbn-spo-volleyball-p8

Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold (27) serves as the Rams play Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE

Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood volleyball won all six matches at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday to claim the team title.

The Rams posted victories over Class 4A No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (25-24, 9-21, 15-7), West Marshall (21-17, 21-15), Carlisle (21-12, 21-11), Ballard (21-8,21-9), Carroll (21-18, 21-14) and Dallas Center-Grimes (21-16, 21-18).

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led Glenwood in assists at the tournament with 120.

Senior Brynlee Arnold paced the Rams with 36 kills, freshman Charley Hernandez totaled 18 kills, senior Coryl Matheny finished with 17, senior Kennedy Jones tallied 13, and senior Abby Hughes added 10.

Arnold also blocked 10 shots at the net, Matheny stuffed seven, and Jones added five.

Senior Tarah Jackson finished with a team-high 48 digs, Hernandez ended with 46, and Matheny added 46.

The Rams are now 23-2 on the season.

Glenwood is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Des Moines Christian Invite.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+20
Titans cruise past Jackets
Amateur

Titans cruise past Jackets

  • Updated

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central football wasted no time in Friday’s game against Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium, scoring on every first-h…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert