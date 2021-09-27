No. 5 Rams go 6-0 at Nevada Tournament

Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood volleyball won all six matches at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday to claim the team title.

The Rams posted victories over Class 4A No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (25-24, 9-21, 15-7), West Marshall (21-17, 21-15), Carlisle (21-12, 21-11), Ballard (21-8,21-9), Carroll (21-18, 21-14) and Dallas Center-Grimes (21-16, 21-18).

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led Glenwood in assists at the tournament with 120.

Senior Brynlee Arnold paced the Rams with 36 kills, freshman Charley Hernandez totaled 18 kills, senior Coryl Matheny finished with 17, senior Kennedy Jones tallied 13, and senior Abby Hughes added 10.

Arnold also blocked 10 shots at the net, Matheny stuffed seven, and Jones added five.

Senior Tarah Jackson finished with a team-high 48 digs, Hernandez ended with 46, and Matheny added 46.

The Rams are now 23-2 on the season.

Glenwood is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Des Moines Christian Invite.