No. 6 Glenwood sweeps Denison-Schleswig

Class 4A No. 6 Glenwood volleyball made quick work of Denison-Schleswig at home on Tuesday winning via sweep, 25-8, 25-9, 25-21.

The Rams hadding a kill efficiency percentage of .289 finishing with 31 kills on the match.

The victory improves Glenwood's record to 17-2. The Rams are 15-6 against the Monarchs since 2007 and have won the last 13 times the schools have met. The last time Denison-Schleswig defeated Glenwood was 2011.

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led Glenwood with 24 assists.

Senior Brynlee Arnold paced the Rams with eight kills, senior Kennedy Jones and freshman Charley Hernandez each added six and senior Coryl Matheny added five.

Senor Abby Hughes, Hernandez and Arnold all blocked one shot, Hernandez led the team with 12 digs and Arnold served four aces.

Glenwood is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Nevada Invite.

Denison-Schleswig (4-18) 8 9 21 -- 0

Glenwood (17-2) 25 25 25 -- 3