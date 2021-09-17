No. 6 Glenwood wins sixth straight

Class 4A No. 6 Glenwood volleyball won its sixth-straight match on Thursday night at home, sweeping Clarinda in three sets - 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.

The Rams are now 16-2 on the season and are 14-5 against the Mustangs since 2007. Glenwood has won the last three matches against Clarinda.

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led the Rams in assists with 37.

Glenwood had a balanced attack on offense. Senior Brynlee Arnold paced the Rams with nine kills, senior Abby Hughes finished with eight kills, freshman Charley Hernandez tallied seven, senior Kennedy Jones ended with seven, senior Coryl Matheny totaled six and seniors Alissa Brummer and Kamryn Couch each added one.

Hernandez also led the Rams in digs with 15 and Jones served four aces.

Glenwood is in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Denison-Schleswig.