No. 6 Warriors to much for Lynx

A.L. is now 10-12 on the season and 6-9 against SBL since 2010. The Warriors have defeated the Lynx in the last eight matches between the schools, only surreneding one set since 2015.

"SBL is a good team. We didn't come out very mentally tough," Abraham Lincoln head coach Katie Karrington said. "I will say I am proud of the girls as they tried to fight their way out. Both (Baylie Girres) and (Lydia) Dix showed great leadership, and finished when we needed it most. We are still waiting for the peak, and it's starting to get to that time of the season when you want it to happen. It's just gonna take one ball, one play of one game for it to click."