No. 7 Winterset gives TJ defense problems

Thomas Jefferson football scored 20 points against Class 4A No. 7 Winterset, but the defense couldn't handle the Huskies in a 54-20 loss at home on senior night.

The Huskies' offense started early and didn't slow down. Winterset led 21-6 after the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime.

"Our kids fight," T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. "They don't give up. If they get behind on the scoreboard they don't just coast the rest of the way. They keep battling, which is good. That's what you want out of a team.

"Tonight our defense really struggled to execute. They're powerful. Their back is really fast. He's a lot faster than we looks on film. We just had trouble getting hands on him. They line up in a lot of different formations and run the ball. They're probably a little better passing team than I thought they were going to be. Defensively we did not execute too well tonight."

Winter set opened the game scoring the first two touchdowns, but Thomas Jefferson answered when senior Lane Toman scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

"We just need to maintain drives," Anderson said. "We can move the ball on them. I think we only had one three and out the entire game. But, just need to be consistent and keep drives going."