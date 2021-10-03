No. 8 Iowa Western women's soccer shuts out Iowa Lakes

NJCAA Division-I Iowa Western women's soccer scored two goals in the 15 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 home win over Iowa Lakes. Marie Quentel and Ella Pelletier were the goal scorers.

The Reivers defense held the Lakers from getting off a single shot.

"I thought we played really, really well," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "We possessed the ball, we attacked and created a lot of opportunities. I thought it was a really good performance from us."

Neither team scored in the first half, but a red card for Iowa Lakes in the 40th minutes left them down a player the entirety of the second half.

"I think (the red card) had a big impact on the game," Sanchez said. "We were already dominating. I think that's where that red card came from. It was just out of frustration of us having the ball for most of the time. The yellow cards were just shirt pulls trying to stay with us.

"It gave us a little more time in the midfield to be more patient. We were able to get on the ball even more. Once we started attacking and finding that wide area is when we were most successful."