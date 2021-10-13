 Skip to main content
No. 8 St. Albert sweeps Denison-Schleswig
090821-cbn-spo-volleyball-p3

St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) records a dig during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball swept Denison-Schleswig on the road Tuesday night, winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. 

The St. Albert Saintes limited the Monarchs to just 14 kills and forced 20 kill errors. 

The victory improved St. Albert's record to 16-12 on the season and to 16-0 against Denison-Schleswig since 2007. 

Sophomore Ella Klusman led the Saintes with 13 assists and senior Maddy Horvath dished out 11. Senior Lauren Williams spiked down 13 kills and blocked two shots. 

Williams, Horvath and junior Landry Miller all tallied seven digs. Klusman and sophomore Georgie Bohnet served two aces. 

St. Albert closes the regular season at 7:15 p.m. tonight at home against Clarinda. 

St. Albert (16-12) 25 25 25 -- 3

Denison-Schleswig (5-25) 15 13 13 -- 0

