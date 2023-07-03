Glenwood head coach Ryan Koch coached against his former team, Abraham Lincoln, for the first time in the Rams 3-1 regular season finale win on Monday. But it was a game he didn't want to coach.

"This is not a game I wanted to play because how much I care about those guys," said the former Lynx head coach, having spent four years there. "Being with Kelsi (Nelson) when she went through that car wreck and came back from that a couple years ago and all those emotions come back and how much those kids over there mean to you and the coaches it's just not a game that was fun to coach against those guys. And then I love them but not fun to coach against them in that aspect."

First-year Lynx head coach Kristen McCoid had a bit more fun coaching against the head coach she was once an assistant with.

"I loved working with Koch, I mean, he's a good guy," she said. "He taught me a lot about the game. It was definitely gonna be a fun night coming in playing against him. We've been talking about it you know all last week and all weekend we knew it was going to be a battle for both teams."

After both Holly Hansen (AL) and Alli Koontz (Glenwood) controlled the action from the circle for the first two innings, a couple of errors created trouble for the Lynx.

"Holly pitched a great game," McCoid said. "We had no earned runs. So I mean, that's on our defense. We're getting there though. Holly did great. We got to pat her on the back, that was a good game pitching."

On back-to-back bunts down the third base line, throws to first from Kamryn Hamilton sailed over the outstretched glove of Lilly Maddox (covering from second base) to put runners on the corners.

McKenna Wilkes drove in one, trading a groundout for an RBI, and Koontz helped herself out with an RBI single to give the Rams a 2-0 lead through three innings.

"We did a great job of playing small ball today with the bunting and making them make plays," Koch said. "The fact that we were bunting so well is great knowing that we can do that going into postseason and put that extra pressure on teams that we laid out one down anytime, even with two strikes."

A scoreless fourth passed by quickly before Koontz's no-hitter and shut-out were broken up in the same inning, as a grounder by Hamilton created problems at second base and scored a run to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the fifth.

But in the bottom half of the inning, a routine pop-up popped out of the glove of Maddox, scoring Faith Weber to add to the Rams lead.

Koontz shut down the Lynx the rest of the way, steering clear of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.

"Koontz was locked in today. Totally locked in," Koch said. "She was throwing hard like she was earlier in the year. It was just great to see her command of the pitches as well. That's that's probably one of the best pitching performances contat all year and she even had a couple of no hitters this year. But today was pretty impressive."

Glenwood concludes their regular season ahead of a regional home game against Des Moines Hoover on Thursday. AL, meanwhile, faces Bishop Heelan on Wednesday before Urbandale on the road on Thursday in the 5A-2 regional.

Going into their final regular season games, McCoid is happy with where the Lynx are at.

"I actually think we're starting to play some really good ball. Obviously we need to come together on defense more, backup our pitchers. Our hitting is getting there. Just gotta get some more hits out of the infield and our defense just really has to come on strong the last couple games."

Abraham Lincoln (8-25) 000 010 0 -- 1

Glenwood (17-12) 002 001 x -- 3