Omaha Christian sweeps Heartland
Heartland Christian’s McKenna McCord (12) strikes the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Omaha Christian Academy powered by the Heartland Christian Volleyball team on Monday night in three sets.

The OCA Eagles made things very difficult on H.C.'s offense by allowing just 31 total points through three sets. Though the Eagles fought valiantly in the second set OCA’s offense proved too much to handle.

“They were a very strong team,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “However, we did get to 17 in the second game, which was great. Our girls served really tough and played scrappy, but Omaha Christian is a very good team this year.”

Grace Heffernan and Emma Brown each had three kills for Heartland Christian.

Heartland Christian (3-11) 9 17 5 -- 0

Omaha Christian (18-2) 25 25 25 -- 3

