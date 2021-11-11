On to the ship! Titans exploded in second half to gash Go-Hawks

CEDAR RAPIDS- In their third-ever appearance, Lewis Central football's offense finished the game with 28 unanswered points to earn their first-ever spot in the Class 4A championship game. Lewis Central beat Waverly-Shell Rock 35-10.
Things started a bit messy as the Titan fumbled on their second play from scrimmage to put the Go-Hawks in great field position at LC’s 28-yard line. The Titan defense responded though as the defense intercepted Go-Hawk quarterback Grant Halverson in the end zone to keep things at a scoreless tie.
Braylon Kammrad eventually threw a 30-yard strike to Blake Cyborn to put the Titans on the board first 7-0. The Go-Hawks responded just five scrimmage plays later as Grant Halverson threw to Layne McDonald for a 47-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7, which is how the score would stay until the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter turned out to be a battle of field position as neither offense was ever forced three and out, however, no points went on the board, including a missed 28-yard field goal in the final three seconds of the quarter to keep the score at 7-7 at the break.
The Go-Hawks came out of the half firing and eventually marched all the way to the Titan's 18-yard line. The defense stood strong and kept the out of the end zone to force a 33-yard field goal which went through the uprights to give Waverly-Shell Rock their first lead of the day 10-7.
The Titans, who hadn’t scored since their second drive of the game, needed an answer. They found one. Senior running back Jonathan Humpal came alive in the run game and immediately after a 20-yard run from Humpal, Kammrad found Luciano Fidone for a 40-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead 14-10 midway through the third quarter.
The Titan defense forced the game’s first three and out to get the ball back to the offense. Soon after Humpal ran 18 yards to increase Lewis Central’s lead to 21-10 late in the third quarter which would be the score at the end of the quarter as well.
The Titan defense forced another stop and soon got the ball back to the offense once more. Humpal two plays after the punt then went 51 yards to the house to make 28-10 with 11:41 left in the game.
After another stop, the Titans drove down the field again for good measure as Kammrad capped off the drive with a three-yard pass to Luciano Fidone to put the Titans up 35-10 to seal the Titan’s fate to the Class 4A state championship game.
Lewis Central (9-2) 7 0 14 14 -- 35
Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) 7 0 3 0 -- 10