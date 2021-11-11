On to the ship! Titans exploded in second half to gash Go-Hawks

CEDAR RAPIDS- In their third-ever appearance, Lewis Central football's offense finished the game with 28 unanswered points to earn their first-ever spot in the Class 4A championship game. Lewis Central beat Waverly-Shell Rock 35-10.

Things started a bit messy as the Titan fumbled on their second play from scrimmage to put the Go-Hawks in great field position at LC’s 28-yard line. The Titan defense responded though as the defense intercepted Go-Hawk quarterback Grant Halverson in the end zone to keep things at a scoreless tie.

Braylon Kammrad eventually threw a 30-yard strike to Blake Cyborn to put the Titans on the board first 7-0. The Go-Hawks responded just five scrimmage plays later as Grant Halverson threw to Layne McDonald for a 47-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7, which is how the score would stay until the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter turned out to be a battle of field position as neither offense was ever forced three and out, however, no points went on the board, including a missed 28-yard field goal in the final three seconds of the quarter to keep the score at 7-7 at the break.