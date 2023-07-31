Quarterback? No. Point guard? No. General manager? Heck of a journey.

From a young age, Zach Potter had a desire to be a leader, a captain in sports. Turned away and overlooked from playing, the General Manager and Director of Player Personnel for the USFL’s back-to-back defending champion Birmingham Stallions forged his own path.

Early on, Potter realized he didn’t have the “basic height and weight” to play high school football, let alone college football.

“I’ve always kind of figured that if I really wanted to work in football or work around football that I really needed to find other interests that aligned obviously within the sport,” Potter said.

In sixth grade, R.J. Smith — wrestling coach and a mentor — talked with Potter a lot and suggested getting into broadcasting.

Through that avenue, an unprecedented journey unfolded.

Beginning in eighth grade until the end of high school, Potter worked in sports broadcasting, and grew in spades under the guidance of Smith and Brandon Juon at Abraham Lincoln High School, moving out of his parents’ home at 16 years old.

“(Juon’s) somebody that hired me when I was 15, 16, 17, to work with his different properties,” Potter said. “So I certainly had some stability, some support through what he had went through. He taught me a lot about work ethic. He was somebody that his parents really didn’t have a lot of money, were going from job to job, and he had a crazy upbringing and he used to share his stories with me.”

One of those lessons was that as long as you work hard, with great mentors around, you could be successful. Fast forward a little bit, and Potter was in the Early College Academy (ECA) program.

That program led to a door that would swing wide open and clear a path for Potter to get to where he is now as one of the top up-and-coming talent evaluators in the football sphere.

That door was Iowa Western, a community college Potter grew up right next door to, but “never knew who they were.”

Offered a position with a video camera, Potter used previous experience filming games and a love for filmmaking — the Netflix docu-series "Last Chance U" sparking his interest after seeing a beat-down dished out by the Reivers — to get his foot in the door.

“Then that led to asking if there’s any way I could recruit, if there’s any way I could sit in on meetings, if there’s any way to use my knowledge of football,” Potter said.

A lesson Potter learned from Reivers head coach Scott Strohmeier was that at a junior college, “you have to do everything.”

“Strohmeier always talked about it, if you saw a piece of trash, even if you didn’t drop it, that’s your responsibility,” Potter said.

That message has translated to Potter applying his best in everything, setting a standard to take him far. One example of Strohmeier’s leadership was when the Iowa Western head coach was out shoveling 10 inches of snow before a home game against Highland in 2018 (Potter spent the 2018 and ‘19 seasons as an offensive analyst on Strohmeier’s staff).

“Small things like that, things that go unrecognized, and at each stop I try my best to take a little small piece, a small piece here, a small piece there,” Potter said.

"I told Zach the biggest thing I'm gonna tell you is every coach is looking for something different," Strohmeier told Fox Sports in an article last updated July 1. "So just because Iowa Western likes them doesn't mean the next coach is going to like them. So your job is to figure out what that coach likes. Watch as much film as possible with the coaches in your organization that you're at and get a feel for what they look for.

Still a student at the time, the young analyst transferred to Nebraska-Lincoln.

In a similar role to his position with the Reivers (more officially a student assistant), Potter became good friends with Matt Lubick and Ryan Chinander in Scott Frost-era Huskers staff, working in the video department day after day, spending sunup to sundown and capitalizing on online classes during COVID-19. (Potter was at Nebraska for the 2020-21 academic year.)

After his time in Lincoln, Potter worked in The Spring League in the summer of 2021, where he met the brother of league owner Brian Woods, Donnie, who was an offensive coordinator in Houston.

Now head football coach at St. Albert Catholic in Council Bluffs, Donnie Woods had previous experience as National Director of Football Operations for the USFL, Vice President of Football Operations for the Spring League, and at various position and coordinator roles at Iowa Western and local high schools Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central.

“I actually had the chance to work with (Brian’s) brother, and his brother passed my name along and figured I'd be up for the challenge,” Potter said. “After that short six months then with The Spring League, his brother ends up owning and buying the USFL, so I got a really unique, awesome opportunity. I always call it ‘some luck.’ You know, with hard work, you always have to have luck on your side. It's always going to be an opportunity, and opportunities are hard to come by.”

But Potter didn’t immediately step into the role of GM for the Stallions.

Instead, he began in the league office as a scouting assistant. In stepped a winner with a famous football last name: Skip Holtz.

The son of legendary college coach Lou Holtz — most notably head coach of the 1988 national champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a brief stint in the NFL — and with a solid resume of his own, Skip entered the picture in Birmingham after most recently serving as head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2013-21.

“Then (after taking the league office position) I started to get some buzz that coach Holtz was actually looking for a younger person to run his personnel department,” Potter said. “At the time, being young, eager, not really knowing what mistakes are out there, not knowing what the job could entail, I was dumb enough to kind of put my name in the hat and speak with Brian.”

After Potter told Woods he’d “love to do this,” Woods answered by saying the budding personnel star would be perfect for it. Woods put in a really good message to Holtz, and after a three-hour phone call that was akin to a draft interview, Potter felt he was hired “no matter what.”

“I think he had heard a lot of good things from people that he had called on my behalf,” Potter said. “It was really just up to me to make sure that I stuck the landing. We talked a lot about the same morals, the same philosophies, and for him to really know that he's got somebody that's willing to work, to do the small things, and somebody that really wants to learn exactly how he wants to do it.”

“I wanted a young guy or somebody who works well with a short staff," Holtz told Fox Sports. "I need somebody that wants to work 24/7. Somebody that is hungry enough that they want to be here, but not necessarily for long in terms of how hard they're willing to work."

Birmingham then raced to a championship season in 2022, but challenges heightened heading into the 2023 season as the Stallions faced a 75% staff turnover. Having the “fancy title” of general manager has its privileges, Potter says, such as meeting coaches and their wives and families, shaking hands with Power Five coordinators with a wealth of experience, and having the respect of his peers, but isn’t something he’s fully adapted to yet. But the people around have set him up to lead the last two USFL champions.

“It still never really hits me. I realized that as long as you want to continue to grow this business, your title means absolutely nothing," he said. "The people that you surround yourself with are going to have insight, are going to have intel. And I worked really directly with my coaches, not only because of my age, and they're older, they've had the opportunity to see more. I mean, I always say if you're the smartest one in the room, you're in trouble. And I'm far away from that.”

Going to work every day with a “bring the lunch pail” approach, the right mindset in Potter’s eyes, and avoiding complacency is what has set the Stallions apart above the rest of the USFL field.

The experience and noise Potter is making in the spring football league brought up a dream opportunity for the 22-year-old Council Bluffs native: working in the Minnesota Vikings organization.

“Growing up a Minnesota Vikings fan, it is a privilege to hear from the organization that you're rooting for as a fan. And I remember speaking to my agent a couple days before the interview and I go, ‘Hey, do I mention that part? You know, is that a little silly of me? Is it a little unprofessional?’ And he's like no man, if you've grown up loving football from the fan aspect, you have to tell them that."

The position was ultimately more of an entry-level role that the Vikings thought he was overqualified for and that both agreed would be better served for somebody else to break into the industry.

•••

“It really started with my love of the game," Potter said.

Ever since Zach Potter could walk, he wanted to play quarterback. QB or point guard.

“I think having the opportunity to be a leader, to be a captain is one of the coolest things you ever have the opportunity to do in your life.”

Potter remembers sitting in R.J. Smith’s social studies class. Instead of going through the motions of schooling, the aspiring analyst spent time on his computer provided by the school, looking at mock drafts and reading reports, trying to figure out any way to watch highlights.

“(I’d) go into the library and study the history of the NFL, memorizing every quarterback that’s ever played the game," he said. "Realizing what made somebody different, realizing what makes somebody unique. Taking your guess in terms of, how can you predict somebody to make it to that next level. So it really started off as a hobby.”

“It” being Potter’s expertise for scouting and to pick out talent, which started with a desire to make his own mock drafts or to eventually be a television analyst like Mel Kiper, Jr., or Todd McShay.

As a Vikings fan, Potter was drawn to wondering about their selection of Cordarrelle Patterson (29th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft who would go on to be a four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LIII Champion with the New England Patriots).

“I remember wondering, first-round pick, what makes him so unique or special, and then I learned a lot about how NFL teams look for talent," Potter said.

Although he is of the belief that you have to leave home to be successful, his time in Council Bluffs shaped who he has become.

“When you think about Council Bluffs, and every person that lives in Council Bluffs knows this, the majority of the time you’re telling people you’re from right outside Omaha, you’re from near Omaha," he said. "There’s just this smaller town, really hard-working people.”

Without one person who claims to be the one town celebrity, even the richest, most famous and most successful represent all Council Bluffs natives: people who want to share their journeys and how they’ve done it.

“Everybody from Council Bluffs is extremely welcoming," Potter said. "They all know how to work. And that's something that I pride myself on. Listen, we're not Omaha, we're not the biggest city. We don't have this huge baseball thing come into town. But we do know what to do, and that's how to work.

“I mean, we love our sports within our community, whether it's basketball like Abraham Lincoln, football at Lewis Central, we love sports, and we love going to work every single day and we're going to be a little overshadowed by Omaha, but that's okay.

“That's something that gets our people up and gets them going to work every single day," Potter said. "So from that mindset, that mentality, I think I carried that with me a little bit, that we've been overshadowed, that we've been overlooked, and we're not this big, fancy person. And I think that really relates to me as an individual as well. And I think I'm forever grateful for being from Council Bluffs.”

Potter doesn’t know where he’ll be exactly in five or 10 years, but he does know whether it happens in one year or a few, he hopes to get the Stallions a third USFL championship while evaluating guys to fit their culture. Losing starting quarterback Alex McGough, USFL MVP who signed with the Green Bay Packers, is part of the challenge, but Potter is fully embracing the journey, leaving on a 21-day road trip on Monday to visit NFL training camps to evaluate and recruit.

“I don’t know where I’ll be in two years, five years or 10 years,” Potter said. “I'm forever thankful for every opportunity and every stop that I've been at. But I always tell people this: as far as I'm concerned, I've got so much more to go. So much learning, so much more work to do. So many other stops probably left on my journey. But it'll be a privilege and an honor. You know, when I get the opportunity to maybe look back in 30, 40 years, and if I'm an NFL GM, great, if I'm a four- to five-time champion in the USFL, awesome. The best thing I can do is work hard every single day.”