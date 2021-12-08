Papillion LaVista defeats Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming won six of 11 events in the season-opening swim meet at Papillion LaVista on Tuesday, but the depth of PLV proved to be too much in a 86-83 loss.

The medley relay team of Gavin Rothmeyer, Tayden Blair, Gabe Patton and Dallas Davis came in second with a time of one minute and 47.71 seconds.

David Gann took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.56, Patton took second with a 1:54.85, and Jimmy Koch earned fifth with a 2:02.45.

In the individual medley, Rothmeyer came in second with a 2:18.47 and Jack Robbin earned third with a 2:22.05.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Pat Chase won with a 23.59 and Davis took second with a 24.18.

In the butterfly, Patton earned second with a 58.76, and Tayden Blair placed third with a 59.94.

Chase won the 100 freestyle with a 51.88, Reilly McMurphy took fourth with a time of 58.53.

In the 500 free, Gann earned the gold with a time of 5:05.50, and Robbins placed fourth with a 5:26.40.

The Titans also won the 200 free relay with a team of Davis, Rothmeyer, Gann and Chase. That group swam a 1:35.33.

In the 100 backstroke, Davis earned second with a 1:02.16 and Rothmeyer earned a bronze with a 1:02.90.

In the 100 breaststroke, Blair won with a 1:06.28 and Zitek came in fifth with a 1:25.47.

In the final race, L.C. placed second in the 400 free relay with a team of Gann, Patton, Blair and Chase. They swam a 3:29.87.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home in a dual against Millard South.