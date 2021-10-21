Patten punches ticket to state

Underwood senior Bryce Patten said he felt he could have run faster in Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifying meet in Gowire, but his ninth-place finish was good enough to earn a spot at the Class 2A state tournament.

Patten completed the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes and 19 seconds, earned a qualifying spot by two seconds.

"Bryce ran well today," Underwood head coach Eric Hjelle said. "It was a tough field, but he felt like he could've done better. The important thing is to place to move on and he did that."

Treynor was also at the meet, but saw its season come to an end as no Cardinals were able to qualify for the state meet.

Patten will race in the state championships on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.

Boys Individual Results

1. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian - 15:49

2. Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian - 15:54

3. Collin Houg, Des Moines Christian - 16:58

4. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - 17:04

5. Alex Razee, Shenandoah - 17:12

6. Joe Faber, Clear Lake - 17:17.45