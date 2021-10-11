Patten wins Western Iowa Conference meet

Iowa Western Men's Bowling earned a pair of second-place finishes at the two-day Cedar Valley Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.Saturday consisted of five individual team games and twelve baker games. Mount Mercy won with a score of 7,271, and the Reivers followed with a score of 7,033.Five Iowa Western athletes finished in the top 15 individually.Cameron Brundage led the Reivers with a five-game total score of 1,036, and Zane Cairo finished with 1,026. Brundage and Cairo made the All-Tournament First Team for their achievements. Iowa Western also runner-up to Mount Mercy on Sunday in four-team games and 16 baker games.Iowa Western freshman Kaleb Anderson shot a four-game score of 829 winning the individual tournament. Anderson is the first Reivers to win a title since last season's Cedar Valley Invite, where John Hemmingsen took home the top spot.On the women's side, Freshman Jerika Koopmeiners earned a top-20 finish on both days of the tournament.The Reivers are in action next at the Mid States Championships on Saturday and Sunday.