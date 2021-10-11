Patten wins Western Iowa Conference meet

Underwood senior Bryce Patten pulled away at the Western Iowa Conference meet on Monday at IKM-Manning, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes and nine seconds.
He was 15 seconds faster than the runner-up, IKM-Manning junior Caden Keller.
"Our boys had a really good race tonight," Underwood head coach Eric Hjelle said. "Obviously Bryce winning is great. He has put in a ton of miles in the offseason and definitely deserves this win for his efforts. Blake Allen has really been running well also. Hagen Heistand finished with a 30-second PR for the year. Our other two runners Carter Forbush and Clayton Luett, worked hard tonight as well.
Patten's performance led the Eagles to a fifth-place team finish. Missouri Valley took the team title, IKM-Manning came in second, Tri-Center finished third, Treynor placed fourth, Riverside came in sixth, and Logan-Magnolia earned seventh.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls' race after senior Courtney Sporrer took first individually with a time of 19:20.
Tri-Center took second as a team, Audubon took fourth, and AHSTW placed fourth.
Boys Team Results
1. Missouri Valley - 46 - 3 5 7 13 18
2. IKM-Manning - 69 - 2 10 15 19 23
3. Tri-Center - 79 - 8 14 16 20 21
4. Treynor - 98 - 4 9 24 29 32
5. Underwood - 101 - 1 12 17 35 36
6. Riverside - 113 - 6 11 25 30 41
7. Logan-Magnolia - 158 - 27 28 31 34 38
Boys Individual Results
1. Bryce Patten, Underwood - 17:09
2. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning - 17:24
3. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley - 17:28
4. Mason Yochum, Treynor - 17:42
5. Brek Bofuff, Missouri Valley - 17:55
6. Mason McCready, Riverside - 18:01
7. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley - 18:14
8. Sean McGee, Tri-Center - 18:27
9. John Ross Biederman, Treynor - 18:36
10. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning - 18:40
11. Eric Duhachek, Riverside - 18:41
12. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW - 18:46
13. Blake Allen, Underwood - 18:55
16. Michael Denning, Tri-Center - 19:03
18. Christian Dahir, Tri-Center - 19:22
19. Hagen Heistand, Underwood - 19:27
22. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW - 19:47
24. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 19:50
25. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 19:53
26. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 19:59
28. Jack Carley, Treynor - 20:13
29. Dalton Smith, Riverside - 20:32
36. Miles Nichols, Treynor - 21:03
38. Caleb Stevens, Riverside - 21:32
41. Andrew Saar, Treynor - 22:04
44. Carter Forbush, Underwood - 22:29
45. Clayton Luett, Underwood - 22:34
46. Joseph Thornock, AHSTW - 22:40
48. Michael Davis, Treynor - 23:25
54. Alex Weis, Riverside - 24:28
57. Michael Jorcic, Treynor - 24:54
62. Camden Williby, AHSTW - 25:41
Girls Team Results
1. Logan-Magnolia - 27 - 1 2 5 9 10
2. Tri-Center - 47 - 3 6 8 13 17
3. Audubon - 73 - 4 11 15 20 23
4. AHSTW - 74 - 7 12 16 18 21
Girls Individual Results
1. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 19:20
2. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 19:21
3. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 20:50
4. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning - 20:50
5. Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon - 21:23
6. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia - 21:30
7. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 21:35
8. Rylie Knop, AHSTW - 21:38
9. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center - 21:39
10. Mariah Nolting, Logan-Magnolia - 21:50
13. Georgia Paulson, Underwood - 22:23
14. Ellie Peterson, AHSTW - 22:27
16. Becca Cody, Riverside - 22:41
17. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 22:46
20. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor - 23:03
23. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 23:51
25. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center - 23:59
26. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 24:04
29. Phoebe Wilson, Underwood - 24:37
30. Andyn White, Treynor - 24:45
31. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - 25:14
32. Vivian Myers, Underwood - 25:28
34. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood - 26:16
35. Noel Cramer, Treynor - 26:22
38. Abbie Willett, AHSTW - 27:26
39. Caitlyn Dills, AHSTW - 27:35
Iowa Western Men's Bowling earned a pair of second-place finishes at the two-day Cedar Valley Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.Saturday consisted of five individual team games and twelve baker games. Mount Mercy won with a score of 7,271, and the Reivers followed with a score of 7,033.Five Iowa Western athletes finished in the top 15 individually.Cameron Brundage led the Reivers with a five-game total score of 1,036, and Zane Cairo finished with 1,026. Brundage and Cairo made the All-Tournament First Team for their achievements. Iowa Western also runner-up to Mount Mercy on Sunday in four-team games and 16 baker games.Iowa Western freshman Kaleb Anderson shot a four-game score of 829 winning the individual tournament. Anderson is the first Reivers to win a title since last season's Cedar Valley Invite, where John Hemmingsen took home the top spot.On the women's side, Freshman Jerika Koopmeiners earned a top-20 finish on both days of the tournament.The Reivers are in action next at the Mid States Championships on Saturday and Sunday.