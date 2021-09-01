Pekny top of his class

Council Bluffs is home to plenty of top athletes, including Olympic wrestlers, Division-I football players, and others competing at a top level.
One of them you may not have heard about is St. Albert senior Reese Pekny. Pekny shoots trap for Underwood and competes on the St. Albert bowling and tennis team, but his main sport is one that many people might not know much about — equestrian.
Equestrian covers a wide variety of events involving horseback riding. Pekny is one of the best high schoolers in the country in these events and has competed all over the world.
His involvement in the sport developed from a young age. His grandma, Connie Kaiser, had horses and started his family’s passion.
“She had horses throughout her life, so then my mom rode, so then I grew up with it,” Pekny said. “There are pictures of me before I even remember, sitting on a horse. I’ve been riding at competitions when I was like 5 and 6. That’s when I started competing.”
All those youthful years spent in a saddle have paid off. Pekny is a two-time world all-around champion, 10-time reserve world all-around champion, 10-time individual world champion, 10-individual reserve world champion, six-time national all-around champion and had won over 100 individual national championships.
He also won the 2021 PHBA Max Eisenberg Memorial Sportsmanship Award and earned the 2020 PHBA Youth World Show College Scholarship.
Pekny competes in multiple events such as western pleasure, horsemanship, equitation, hunt seat, halter, showmanship and trail. Each discipline has slightly different rules.
The sport has also taken Pekny all over the country. He has competed in events in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. He’s competed in world championships in Springfield, Illinois, Tunica, Mississippi and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After all the miles traveled and events competed in, Pekny said it’s the bonds formed with fellow competitors and challenges faced that keep him involved in the sport.
“I think it’s the challenge and the people really,” he said. “I’ve known all these people for what seems like my entire life. Like people in Kansas and all these other states that I would never meet. This is where I meet them. We all have the same interests. We all love horses. We all love competing. So, not only the challenge but the people I’m around. I just love horses in general. They’re just amazing.”
One of the biggest challenges he faces is making sure his horse, Chester — also known as Plenty of Good Scotch — and he are on the same page. This takes ridding five to six times a week and hours and hours of practice.
“The hardest part would be, it’s you and the horse. So it’s either he screws up, or I screw up,” Pekny said. “A horse is an animal, they’re not a robot. They don’t do everything perfectly. They’re living things. They all have personalities. Maybe one day they’re angrier than another, they’re more irritable. There’s always something new and you have to adjust to them. There’s always something new. It’s never the same. You have to be able to adapt to it.”
Chester is 18 years old, and Pekny has owed him for seven of those. Despite being older than many competing horses, the duo still enjoys success.
Pekny’s family owns two more horses, which he will also ride occasionally in competitions.
Competitions don’t always go his way or as expected. He learned that in the past world championship.
One of Chester’s best events is western pleasure. The event includes following judges’ instructions to walk, trot or lope around the edge of the arena. The event is not only about following directions but about looking good while doing it. Pekny came into the event with high expectations.
“That’s my horse’s main thing,” he said. “I’ve always won that, really. If I lose, it’s really rare. At this world show, I got a reserve. That’s still really good, but I was kind of sad because that’s his main thing. That was his best thing.”
Pekny’s World Championships didn’t end there though.
He and Chester competed in a different event called Equitation, an event the pair have previously struggled in.
“I’ve gotten disqualified in that,” Pekny said. “That’s not my best class, but I ended up winning that class, which is like, whoa. It just goes to show, anything can happen. I never would have thought I would win that class. I had never won that before. That was really cool to win that since I never have and never thought I would.”
Despite being one of the top riders for his age, Pekny will be taking a break while he attends Wichita State University starting in the fall of 2022.
WSU doesn’t have an equestrian team, but Pekny hopes to continue competing after he finishes his degree.
“I hope after I get out of college I’m able to continue showing,” he said. “I don’t want it to just be a high school thing since I can compete really well at it. I would like to keep competing and be with the people I’ve been with for years.”