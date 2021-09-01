Pekny top of his class

Pekny competes in multiple events such as western pleasure, horsemanship, equitation, hunt seat, halter, showmanship and trail. Each discipline has slightly different rules.

The sport has also taken Pekny all over the country. He has competed in events in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. He’s competed in world championships in Springfield, Illinois, Tunica, Mississippi and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After all the miles traveled and events competed in, Pekny said it’s the bonds formed with fellow competitors and challenges faced that keep him involved in the sport.

“I think it’s the challenge and the people really,” he said. “I’ve known all these people for what seems like my entire life. Like people in Kansas and all these other states that I would never meet. This is where I meet them. We all have the same interests. We all love horses. We all love competing. So, not only the challenge but the people I’m around. I just love horses in general. They’re just amazing.”

One of the biggest challenges he faces is making sure his horse, Chester — also known as Plenty of Good Scotch — and he are on the same page. This takes ridding five to six times a week and hours and hours of practice.