PREP BASKETBALL PHOTOS: Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 15 min ago 0 1 of 6 Thomas Jefferson's Camryn Hosick (24) gets a hand up as Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Jaden Dewaele (22) and Jordan Dewaele (12) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok (25) eyes the basket during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Abraham Lincoln's Megan Elam (3) drives the ball inside during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok (25) lays a shot up during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Abraham Lincoln's Addie Naughton (22) defends as Thomas Jefferson's Samara Alcaraz (42) grabs an offensive rebound during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Victor Atupra, left, and Jordan Dewaele (12) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Jayden Calabro (11) puts a shot up during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Related to this story Most Popular PREP WRESTLING: Titans win fourth straight City Dual It all came down to the last match and the final seconds of the final match, but Lewis Central defended its city wrestling crown, claiming its… PHOTOS: St. Albert hosts Denison-Schleswig PHOTOS: St. Albert hosts doubleheader with Denison-Schleswig GIRLS WRESTLING: Lewis Central hosts and wins 2023 Titan Starcade The 2023 Titan Starcade lived up to the name as Lewis Central shone in the 25-team girls wrestling showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maturity, defensive intensity have paid off for 1A No. 5 St. Albert St. Albert surged ahead 14-0 in Friday night’s 59-23 win over Red Oak, their 12th victory this season after totaling 14 last year. PHOTOS & VIDEO: Lewis Central hosts Denison-Schleswig boys, girls basketball PREP BASKETBALL: St. Albert sweeps Yellow Jackets, Eagles sweep Wolves St. Albert 58 Thomas Jefferson 20: Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert’s defense never allowed the Yellow Jackets more than six points a quarter as they… PREP BASKETBALL: Audubon at AHSTW photos Winter Road Run Series continues in Council Bluffs The Bluffs Track Club continued its Winter Road Run Series by hosting 21 runners on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lake Manawa. Max Duggan the latest in a long list of stand-out Council Bluffs athletes Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport Life in the Red Podcast: Texas-Nebraska pipeline, portal additions, basketball updates Life in the Red Podcast: Texas-Nebraska pipeline, portal additions, basketball updates One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match