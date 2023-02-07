Be the first to know
Abraham Lincoln High School and Lewis Central High School hosted college signing events on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
In the inaugural IGHSAU-sanctioned state championships, a Titan and Bulldog reached Friday’s finals representing their schools as history was …
CORALVILLE, Ia. — In the first IGHSAU-sanctioned girls wrestling state championships, plenty of wrestlers represented the Council Bluffs area.
Treynor outscored St. Albert 23-7 in the first quarter and never let of the gas as they powered by the Falcons 66-32 in Council Bluffs on Satu…
The Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets hosted Sioux City North for a pair of Missouri River conference games, but Friday night also had a bigger …
