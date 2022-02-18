PHOTOS: Class 1A State Wrestling

Be the first to know
Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central are each sending three wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend in Des Moines after both teams had a t…
St. Albert junior Colin Lillie was a man on a mission in Monday’s Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal win over Tabor Fremont-Mills, scoring 42 p…
Underwood girls basketball jumped out on AHSTW from the start in Tuesday’s 60-41 Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal home win.
AHSTW junior Brayden Lund broke the 1,000-point mark in Monday’s Class 1A District 16 quarterfinal, leading the Vikings to an 85-22 win over G…
St. Albert junior David Helton pulled off an upset, while a number of southwest Iowa wrestlers also won on the first day of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament.
Lewis Central boys basketball ended the regular season on Tuesday with a 60-58 overtime victory at Glenwood.
Lewis Central junior Patrick Chase accomplished his goal of scoring at state on Saturday at Iowa City when he placed 13th in the 100-yard free…
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will all be represented at the state bowling tournament next week in Waterloo after succes…
Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball suffered a loss at home on Monday night to Des Moines Hoover after scoring only 18 points in th…
A 9-0 run to end the first half and a 5-0 run to start the second half was too much for Abraham Lincoln girls basketball to overcome in a 51-3…
