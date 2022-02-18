 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Class 1A State Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament

Gable Porter of Underwood wrestles at 132 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Easton Eledge of Underwood, right wrestles at 285 against Treynor's Daniel Gregory in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gregory won 6-4 in overtime.
Carter Davis of Underwood got a win at 195 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Blake Allen of Underwood wrestles at 120 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Caleb Ilif of Treynor wrestles at 160 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Breken Freeberg of Tri-Center wrestles 182 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Daniel Gregory, left, Treynor wrestles at 285 at 160 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Hayden Fischer of AHSTW wrestles at 138 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
David Helton of St. Albert wrestles at 152 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton won to advance to the quarterfinals.
Henry Lund of AHSTW wrestles at 220 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton won to advance to the quarterfinals.
Garrison Gettler of AHSTW wrestles at 160 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
AHSTW cheerleaders support their wrestlers during the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Denver Pauley of AHSTW wrestles at 170 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Molly Allen of Underwood wrestles at 106 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Stevie Barnes of Underwood wrestles at 138 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Hagan Heistand of Underwood wrestles at 145 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Taven Moore of Riverside wrestles at 132 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Nolan Moore of Riverside wrestles at 152 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
