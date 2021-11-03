 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Cross Country State Meet
alert

PHOTOS: Cross Country State Meet

Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood boys cross country runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
StateCrossCntryGlenwoodBoysAshtonWiese21-10-29Ps1.jpg

Glenwood sophomore Ashton Wiese runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet Eichhorn 2

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn competes in the Class 4A state cross country meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Eichhorn placed 13th.
State X Country Meet Eichhorn 1

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn competes in the Class 4A state cross country meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood girls cross country runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood senior Rachel Mullennax, left, freshman Breckyn Petersen, center, freshman Madelyn Berglund, right, hug post race at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood sophomore Lauren Hughes runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
StateCrossCntryGlenwoodGrlsRachlMullennax21-10-29Ps1.jpg

Glenwood senior Rachel Mullennax runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood freshman Breckyn Petersen runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
StateCrossCntryGlenwoodGrlsEmGriffin21-10-29Ps1.jpg

Glenwood junior Emerson Griffin runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood junior Jackson Griffin runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood boys cross country runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday.
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood junior Preston Slayman runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood sophomore Bryant Keller runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood sophomore Liam Hays runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood junior Dillon Anderson runs at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday. 
Stae X Country Meet

Tri-Center's Sean McGee runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Glenwood girls cross country team pose for a photo after the race at the State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Friday.
Stae X Country Meet

Underwood's Bryce Patten runs at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Underwood's Bryce Patten runs at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Riverside's Becca Cody runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Riverside's Mason McCready and Becca Cody pose for a photo before the race starts at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Riverside's Mason McCready poses for a photo before the race at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

Riverside's Becca Cody poses for a photo before the race at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

St. Albert girls cross country team lines up before the start of the race at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

St. Albert's Tyler Tingley catches her breath after the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert boys cross country team starts the race at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Hadyn Piskorski runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

St. Albert girls cross country reacts to finishing the race at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
StateCrossCountryCBStAlbertReeseDuncan21-10-30Ps1.jpg

St. Albert's Reese Duncan crosses the finish line at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

St. Albert's Mallory Daly runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Madelo Dang runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

St. Albert's Kristen Piskorski runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
StateCrossCountryCBStAlbertKennedySnchez21-10-30Ps1.jpg

St. Albert's Kennedy Sanchez runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Alex Gast runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Colin Lillie runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Colin Lillie runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Chase Morton runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
State X Country Meet

St. Albert's Carly McKeever crosses the finish line at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
Stae X Country Meet

St. Albert's Alex Gast helps up Madelo Dang at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
StateCrossCountryCBStAlbertBrenna Smith21-10-30Ps1.jpg

St. Albert's Brenna Smith runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. 
