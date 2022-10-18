 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Falcons battle Vikings

St. Albert quarterback Owen Marshall (13) runs a keeper play during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
AHSTW's Luke Sternberg (4) breaks a tackle from St. Albert's John Helton (5) during the first quarter as the Falcons host the Vikings on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert High School cheerleaders don pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as the Falcons host a varsity football matchup with AHSTW on Friday, Oct. 17, 2022. High school gyms and fields have been "pinked out" by students and fans alike during games and matches this month.
Members of the St. Albert High School student make some noise during a kickoff in the second quarter as the Falcons host a varsity football matchup with AHSTW on Friday, Oct. 17, 2022.
AHSTW's Jaicob Madsen (73) blocks as quarterback Kyle Sternberg (14) lets a pass fly during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert quarterback Owen Marshall (13) rushes into the end zone for a score during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert quarterback Owen Marshall (13) hands the ball off to Sam Gubbels, left, during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
AHSTW's Luke Sternberg (4) is pursued by St. Albert's Cole Hobbs (20) while rushing the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert's Sam Gubbels (2) runs into AHSTW's Luke Sternberg (4) on a carry during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
AHSTW's Luke Sternberg (4) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
AHSTW's Luke Sternberg (4) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert head coach Jake Driver speaks to his players on the sideline during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
AHSTW's Nick Denning (9) hauls in a touchdown pass during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert's Sam Gubbels (2) is brought down by AHSTW's Nick Denning (9) and another defender during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert's Sam Gubbels (2) shakes a tackle while running the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
St. Albert's Sam Gubbels (2) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
