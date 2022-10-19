 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton clash in 4A regionals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kamea Van Kalsbeek (15) and Aussie Obbink (13) defend as Glenwood's Zoie Carda (21) hits the ball during the first set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
From left, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Alexa Trover and Cam Obbink defend as Glenwood's Danika Arnold (10) strikes the ball during the first set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's Maddie Roenfeld (5) spikes the ball past Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aussie Obbink (13) during the third set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aussie Obbink (13) defends as Glenwood's Zoie Carda (21) spikes the ball during the third set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's Danika Arnold (10) hits the ball toward two Sergeant Bluff-Luton defenders during the second set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's Maddie Roenfeld (5) high fives teammate Delaney Holeton, at right, as they close out their season following the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's Delaney Holeton, right, passes the ball during the second set of the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's McKenna Koehler (14) sets the ball during the second set of the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Alexa Trover, left, and Cam Obbink, right, defend as Glenwood's Brynn Schrock (15) hits the ball during the first set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood players celebrate a point during the second set of the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's Allison Koontz (6) sets the ball during the second set of the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood's Delaney Holeton (3) and other players congratulate Sergeant Bluff-Luton players as they close out their season following the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Glenwood head coach Paula Carman speaks with her players during a timeout in the third set of the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kamea Van Kalsbeek (15) defends as Glenwood's Danika Arnold (10) strikes the ball during the third set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Members of the Glenwood student section have some fun between sets during the Rams' Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Breanna VanDenTop (6) defends as Glenwood's Ilsa Kemling (27) strikes the ball during the third set of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
