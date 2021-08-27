 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Iowa Western baseball/softball groundbreaking
0 comments

PHOTOS: Iowa Western baseball/softball groundbreaking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Groundbreaking 1

Dr. John and Jean Marshall join college trustees and officials in tossing the first dirt at the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Baseball/Softball Complex.
Groundbreaking 2

Dr. John and Jean Marshall prepare to break ground on the new Baseball/Softball Complex they helped fund at Iowa Western.
Groundbreaking 3

Dr. John Marshall, right, poses with the Iowa Western softball team following groundbreaking on the new Dr. John and Jean Marshall Baseball/Softball Complex.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Riverside sweeps in openin tri
Amateur

Riverside sweeps in openin tri

  • Updated

Riverside volleyball used aggressive attacking and team play to earn an opening-night sweep over Bedford and Essex in Bedford on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert