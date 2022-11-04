 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Lewis Central back to UNI-Dome following Class 4A quarterfinal win over Glenwood

  • Updated
  • 0
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p5

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) and his teammates celebrate after earning a trip to the UNI-Dome following a 47-24 win in the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lewis Central won the state title last year, and the team is looking to repeat this season. The Titans will take on Carlisle in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p1

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) runs the ball on a keeper play in the second quarter during the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p2

Glenwood's Kellen Scott (8) runs upfield as Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal (1) rushes the ball in the second quarter during their Class 4A quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p3

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad, center, is pressured by Glenwood's Logyn Eckheart (75) before throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p4

Glenwood's Tate Mayberry (3) rushes the ball in the second quarter during the Rams' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Lewis Central on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p7

Lewis Central head coach Justin Jammrad, center, speaks to his team following the team's 47-24 win over Glenwood in the Class 4A quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lewis Central won the state title last year, and the team is looking to repeat this season. The Titans will take on Carlisle in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p6

Lewis Central's Curtis Witte (13) and his teammates rush toward the Titan student section following their 47-24 win in the Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lewis Central won the state title last year, and the team is looking to repeat this season. The Titans will take on Carlisle in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p8

Lewis Central's Parker Heller (4) makes a catch in traffic during the fourth quarter of the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p9

Lewis Central's Parker Heller (4) stands up in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p10

Lewis Central's Brandon Shew (37) pressures Glenwood quarterback Kayden Anderson (12) during the fourth quarter of the teams' Class 4A quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p11

Glenwood quarterback Kayden Anderson (12) lets a pass fly during the fourth quarter of the Rams' Class 4A quarterfinal against Lewis Central on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p12

Members of the Lewis Central student section pay Thanksgiving no mind as they summon the Christmas spirit from the stands during the fourth quarter of the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p13

Glenwood's CJ Carter (1) rushes the ball during the third quarter as the Rams take on Lewis Central in their Class 4A quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p14

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal (1) is hoisted into the air by teammate Sam Chadwick (71) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p15

Lewis Central's Bryce Juon (24) defends a pass intended for Glenwood's Renner Bardsley (18) during the third quarter of the teams' Class 4A quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p16

Lewis Central's Boston Hensley (6) celebrates with teammate Owen Thomas (8) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p17

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) winds back to throw in the third quarter during the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p18

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) tries to evade Glenwood's Reagan Skarnulis (61) as he runs the ball on a keeper play in the second quarter during the teams' Class 4A quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p19

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal (1) rushes the ball in the second quarter during the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal matchup against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
110522-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p20

Lewis Central's Curtis Witte (13) recieves praise from teammate Caleb Moore (15) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Titans' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Glenwood on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
