PHOTOS: Lewis Central back to UNI-Dome following Class 4A quarterfinal win over Glenwood

CORALVILLE – Class 1A No. 1 Springville volleyball dominated the first two sets and edged out Riverside in the third to cut the Bulldogs’ firs…
AHSTW clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals on Friday, defeating Corning Southwest Valley 35-14. This is the second time this year that A…
Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Frid…
Abraham Lincoln E-Sports team wrapped up the regular season and started the postseason with a victory over AHSTW on Thursday night.
FORT DODGE — St. Albert senior Colin Lillie ended his high school cross country career on Friday at the Class 1A State Championship at Lakesid…
NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western women’s soccer is one game away from the national tournament after defeating Indian Hills 4-0 on Sunday at…
NJCAA Division II No. 11 Iowa Western women’s basketball rolled to an opening victory on Tuesday at McCook Community College winning 99-69 aft…
