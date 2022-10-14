PHOTOS: Lewis Central hosts St. Albert in city volleyball match

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After a slow first half, Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football pulled away from Glenwood on Friday night in Council Bluffs to win 58-22. L.C. …
St. Albert football snapped its four-game losing streak on Friday night on Sidney with a 56-23 victory after scoring 36 points in the second a…
Class 2A No. 15 Treynor and Riverside met for the second time in a month to battle for the Western Iowa Conference Championship at Iowa Wester…
Thomas Jefferson football fell to Winterset on the road on Friday after allowing the Huskies to score 34 points in the second quarter in a 55-0 loss.
Southwestern Iowa swimmers showed how competitive they are at this weekend’s Johnston Invitational. Between the Council Bluffs and Lewis Centr…
Riverside’s Mason McCready finished in second place at the Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet on Monday in Treynor, completing the 5-k…
Abraham Lincoln football fell in its final home game of the season to Waukee, 58-14 after the team struggled early on.
The IGHSAU released the 2022 regional volleyball pairings on Friday giving local volleyball teams a look at their path to the state tournament.
The Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament started on Monday and three area teams have made the semifinals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.