PHOTOS: Lewis Central hosts St. Albert in city volleyball match

101322-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p1

From left, Lewis Central's Ashlynne Havermann, Anna Strohmeier, Addison Holt and Maddie Bergman celebrate a score during the first set as the Titans host St. Albert on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p3

Lewis Central's Elise Thramer (22) defends as St. Albert's Missy Evezic (15) strikes the ball during the second set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p4

St. Albert's Lily Krohn (1) passes the ball during the second set as Class 4A No. 11 Lewis Central hosts the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p5

St. Albert's Missy Evezic (15) and Kylie Wesack (7) defend as Lewis Central's Maddie Bergman (8) hits the ball during the second set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p6

St. Albert's Georgie Bohnet (5) defends as Lewis Central's Anna Strohmeier (12) hits the ball during the second set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p7

Lewis Central's Elise Thramer (22) blocks a shot during the second set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host St. Albert on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p8

Lewis Central's Anna Strohmeier (12) and Ashlynne Havermann (5) defend as St. Albert's Katelynn Hendricks (9) strikes the ball during the first set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p9

St. Albert's Georgie Bohnet (5) hits the ball during the first set as Class 4A No. 11 Lewis Central hosts the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p10

Lewis Central's Brooke Larsen (16) sets the ball during the first set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host St. Albert on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p11

St. Albert's Ellie Monahan (13) receives an incoming serve during the first set as Class 4A No. 11 Lewis Central hosts the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p12

St. Albert's Missy Evezic (15) defends as Lewis Central's Nicole Harriman (31) spikes the ball during the first set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p13

St. Albert's Georgie Bohnet, left, defends as Lewis Central's Ashlynne Havermann, right, hits the ball during the first set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101422-cbn-spo-volleyball-p14

St. Albert's Landry Miller (3) defends as Lewis Central's Stacy Merksick (9) hits the ball during the first set as the Class 4A No. 11 Titans host the Saintes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
101322-cbn-news-fan-photo

Pinked-out members of the Lewis Central student section, standing in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, yell as St. Albert's Kylie Wesack serves during the teams' varsity volleyball matchup at LC on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The Class 4A No. 11 Titans swept the Saintes in their inner-city showdown.
101322-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p2

Lewis Central's Anna Strohmeier (12) sets the ball during the second set as the Titans host St. Albert on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
