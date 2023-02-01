PHOTOS: Lynx and Titans host signing day events

The Titans had three athletes, Jonathan Humpal and Lucci Fidone signed to play football at Iowa Western, and Boston Hensley signed to play football at Wayne State College.

For the Lynx Brayden Lincoln and Clayton Smith will play baseball at college. Lincoln will play at Midland University, and Smith will play at Mount Mercy. Drew Wilson, Wes Brown, and Wade Brown will continue their academic and football careers at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. Hannah Dillehay signed to cheerlead at Morningside College in Sioux City, and Piper McGuire and Jazmin Martinez-Rangel signed to play soccer at Rockhurst.