PHOTOS: Lynx battle Saints on the pitch

Iowa Western Community College announced Jillian Flores Bennett as the sixth women’s basketball head coach in program history on Tuesday afternoon.
Lewis Central boys tennis opened the season with a 9-0 sweep over Thomas Jefferson at home on Monday.
Heartland Christian boys basketball head coach Larry Gray is stepping down after 20 years. He made the decision official on Tuesday night at t…
Lewis Central boys and girls golf enter the season with a lot of excitement.
Abraham Lincoln boys tennis swept Harlan, 9-0, on the road on Monday, including sweeping six of the nine matches, 8-0.
Abraham Lincoln’s basketball season changed dramatically on Jan. 21.
St. Albert girls soccer returns nearly its entire team from a year ago that made a regional championship, but the Saintes are still fairly you…
St. Albert and Tri-Center boys and girls golf team split a pair of duals on Monday at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs. The St. Albert gi…
Treynor girls track claimed two individual gold medals and won two relays at the Boys Town Indoor Invite on Saturday.
Underwood, Treynor and Tri-Center all competed at the Dan Lennon Class B track and field invite on Tuesday in Vermillion, South Dakota and fou…
