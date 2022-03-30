 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Lynx battle Saints on the pitch

  • Updated
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p3

St. Albert goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield (19) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Paige Bracker (37) tries to put one in the corner of the net during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p1

St. Albert's Ava Wagner (2) and Anna Helton (5) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Hanna Schimmer (17) looks to shoot during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p2

Abraham Lincoln's Abby Evers (21) shoots past St. Albert's Anna Helton (5) during the second half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p4

Abraham Lincoln players celebrate following teammate Hanna Schimmer's (17) goal during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p5

Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller and his players cheer from the sideline following a goal from Hanna Schimmer during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p6

Abraham Lincoln students react following a goal from Hanna Schimmer during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p7

Abraham Lincoln's Jazmin Martinez Rangel (11) takes a shot during the second half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p8

Abraham Lincoln's Paige Bracker (37) gets in a position to shoot during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p9

St. Albert's Ava Wagner (2) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Abby Evers (21) looks to pass during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p10

From left, St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes chats with Anna Helton and Mallory Daley during halftime on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p11

Abraham Lincoln's Liberty Bates (20) shoots during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p12

St. Albert's Kirsten Piskorski (10) and Abraham Lincoln's Trista Baker (27) compete for possession during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p13

St. Albert's Anna Helton (5) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Allison Smith (5) tries to set up a shot during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p14

St. Albert goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield (19) and Abraham Lincoln's Piper McGuire (18) race for the ball inside the goal box during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p15

Abraham Lincoln goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf (1) communicates with her sideline during the first half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p16

Abraham Lincoln's Hanna Schimmer's (17) tries to set up a play during the second half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
033022-cbn-spo-algirls-p17

Abraham Lincoln's Abby Evers (21) sets up to shoot during the second half on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
