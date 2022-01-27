 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Lynx vs Yellow Jacket basketball

012722-cbn-news-dix-p1

Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section don black and gold attire as the Lynx boys varsity basketball team host Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Fans on both sides of the court wore University of Iowa colors Tuesday night to honor AL star senior and future Hawkeye Josh Dix, who suffered a season-ending injury fracturing his leg in two spots in the final minutes of Abraham Lincoln's game against Le Mars last Friday.
012722-cbn-news-dix-p2

Members of the Abraham Lincoln dance team don black and gold attire during their halftime performance as the Lynx host Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Fans on both sides of the court wore University of Iowa colors Tuesday night to honor AL star senior and future Hawkeye Josh Dix, who suffered a season-ending injury fracturing his leg in two spots in the final minutes of Abraham Lincoln's game against Le Mars last Friday.
012722-cbn-spo-algirls-p4

Thomas Jefferson's Sydney Hosick (23) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jazzy Villalobos (5) brings the ball upcourt during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-news-dix-p3

Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section don black and gold attire as the Lynx's Jaxson Jones (21) takes a three-point shot during the first quarter against Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Fans on both sides of the court wore University of Iowa colors Tuesday night to honor AL star senior and future Hawkeye Josh Dix, who suffered a season-ending injury fracturing his leg in two spots in the final minutes of Abraham Lincoln's game against Le Mars last Friday.
012722-cbn-news-dix-p4

012722-cbn-news-dix-p5

Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section don black and gold attire as the Lynx host Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Fans on both sides of the court wore University of Iowa colors Tuesday night to honor AL star senior and future Hawkeye Josh Dix, who suffered a season-ending injury fracturing his leg in two spots in the final minutes of Abraham Lincoln's game against Le Mars last Friday.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p4

Thomas Jefferson's Jordan Dewaele (30) defends as Abraham Lincoln's JR Knauss (2) shoots during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p5

Thomas Jefferson's Jaden Dewaele (34) topples to the court as Abraham Lincoln's Jake Duffey (50) eyes the basket during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-algirls-p5

Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano (10) shoots a technical free throw during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p6

Thomas Jefferson's Jordan Dewaele (30) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p7

Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Isaacson communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p10

Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p9

Thomas Jefferson's Jaden Dewaele (34) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Creighton Bracker (12) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-algirls-p6

Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa communicates with his team from the sideline during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p7

012722-cbn-spo-alboys-p8

Thomas Jefferson's Drake Miller (22) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
012722-cbn-spo-algirls-p7

Thomas Jefferson's Grace Strong (35) and Abraham Lincoln's Baylie Girres (23) compete for a loose ball during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
