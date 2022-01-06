 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: McCoy bowls 299 in tri, St. Albert boys win

Abraham Lincoln's Eric McCoy rolls during a bowling meet against St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig at Thundebowl on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. McCoy bowled a 299 in his second game. 
St. Albert's Evan White bumps fists with teammates after rolling during a bowling meet against Abraham Lincoln and Denison-Schleswig at Thundebowl on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Abraham Lincoln's Tatum Mark rolls during a bowling meet against St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig at Thundebowl on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
St. Albert's Alexis Narmi rolls during a bowling meet against Abraham Lincoln and Denison-Schleswig at Thundebowl on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
