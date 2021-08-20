 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Powerhouse wrestling opening
PHOTOS: Powerhouse wrestling opening

082121-cb-spo-powerhouse-p2

Owen Fletcher, 10, does some pull ups during an open gym at the grand opening of the new Powerhouse Wrestling Club location, 20595 McPherson Ave., on Aug. 13, 2021. Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own. The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
082121-cb-spo-powerhouse-p6

Wyatt Durick, 10, works on the battle ropes during an open gym at the grand opening of the new Powerhouse Wrestling Club location, 20595 McPherson Ave., on Aug. 13, 2021. Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own. The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
082121-cb-spo-powerhouse-p5

Rylee Hemmingsen, 12, below, watches her sister, Tenley, 10, top, perform a rope climb during an open gym at the grand opening of the new Powerhouse Wrestling Club location, 20595 McPherson Ave., on Aug. 13, 2021. Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own. The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
082121-cb-spo-powerhouse-p1

Powerhouse Wrestling Club head coach Keith Massey, third from left, and Matt Fletcher, assistant coach and board president, second from right, pose for a portrait with fellow board members outside the club’s new location, 20595 McPherson Ave., during a grand opening event on Aug. 13, 2021. Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own. The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
082121-cb-spo-powerhouse-p3

From left in front, Powerhouse Wrestling Club Board President and assistant coach Matt Fletcher chats with Luke Hargis, 7, and his dad, Al, outside the club’s new location, 20595 McPherson Ave., during a grand opening event on Aug. 13, 2021. Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own. The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
082121-cb-spo-powerhouse-p4

Head coach Keith Massey, left, shows his son, Hunter, around during an open gym at the grand opening of the new Powerhouse Wrestling Club location, 20595 McPherson Ave., on Aug. 13, 2021. Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own. The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
