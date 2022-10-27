 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Riverside volleyball wins regional championship, earns first state berth

Riverside players celebrate a state tournament berth after taking down Le Mars Gehlen in four sets during the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside's Mack Olmstead-Mitchell (6) spikes the ball past Le Mars Gehlen's Rysaiah Sitzmann (3) during the third set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Le Mars Gehlen's Rysaiah Sitzmann (3) defends as Riverside's Sophia Taylor (12) hits the ball during the fourth set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside players celebrate holding the team's state qualifier banner after taking down Le Mars Gehlen in four sets during the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers, center, and the Bulldogs sideline react to a kill during the third set of the Class 1A Region 1 final against Le Mars Gehlen in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside's Lili McCready, center, hugs Mack Olmstead-Mitchell (6) as players celebrate a state tournament berth after taking down Le Mars Gehlen in four sets during the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside's Madison Baldwin hugs her teammates as players celebrate a state tournament berth after taking down Le Mars Gehlen in four sets during the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers, right, and the Bulldogs sideline react to a kill during the fourth set of the Class 1A Region 1 final against Le Mars Gehlen in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside students react to a Bulldog blocked shot for a point during the fourth set of the Class 1A Region 1 final against Le Mars Gehlen in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn (7) hits the ball during the fourth set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Le Mars Gehlen's Aurora Goebel (9) defends as Riverside's Elyssa Amdor (16) hits the ball during the third set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside students put their hands up as the Bulldogs serve during the fourth set of the Class 1A Region 1 final against Le Mars Gehlen in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Le Mars Gehlen's Jayden Barthole (11) defends as Riverside's Elyssa Amdor (16) hits the ball during the third set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Le Mars Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead (12) and Cadence Goebel (8) defend as Riverside's Elly Henderson (1) hits the ball during the third set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside's Ayla Richardson (4) sets the ball during the third set of the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Riverside players react to a point scored during the fourth set of the Class 1A Region 1 final against Le Mars Gehlen in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
From left, Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Sophia Taylor high five as players celebrate a state tournament berth after taking down Le Mars Gehlen in four sets during the Class 1A Region 1 final in Denison on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
