PHOTOS: Saintes advance in playoffs

St. Albert wrestling only brought four wrestlers to the Class 1A Sectional 11 tournament on Saturday at AHSTW, but sent two of them on to the district tournament after David Helton placed first at 152 pounds and Zach Williams placed second at 113.
According to head coach Chad Schaa, Abraham Lincoln girls basketball played some of its best basketball this year in the second and third quar…
Class 4A No. 9 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City Heelan on the way to a 78…
Lewis Central swimming is sending two relays and an individual to the state swimming championship next week in Iowa City.
Lewis Central girls basketball fell 45-39 at home on Friday against Sioux City Heelan after falling behind early.
Lewis Central seniors Nick Miller and Wyatt Hatcher signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their football careers.
After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.
St. Albert and Lewis Central bowling competed at a triangular on Tuesday at Thunderbowl against Harlan. St. Albert won the boys side of the co…
Underwood senior offensive lineman Easton Eledge helped lead Underwood to the Class 1A quarterfinals and a 10-1 record this past season. His b…
Riverside wrestling hosted the Class 1A Sectional 12 wrestling tournament on Saturday and ended with five champions and three silver medalists…
