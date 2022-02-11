 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Saintes advance in playoffs

021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p16

St. Albert's Landry Miller (12) looks for an open teammate during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p21

East Union's Aubrey Hansen (43) defends as St. Albert's Ella Klusman (14) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p20

East Union's Aubrey Hansen (43) defends as St. Albert's Lily Krohn (10) looks to move the ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p19

East Union's Aubrey Hansen (43) can't get there in time as St. Albert's Pearl Reisz (2) shoots during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p18

Members of the St. Albert student section react to a made basket as the Saintes host East Union on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p17

St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) lays a shot up during the second quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p7

East Union's Mallory Raney (5) and St. Albert's Grace Manz (44) fight for possession during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p15

St. Albert's Katelyn Hendricks (32) tries to grab an offensive rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p14

St. Albert's Landry Miller (12) shoots during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p13

St. Albert's Landry Miller (12) brings the ball upcourt during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p8

St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) and East Union's Kaylin Lack (23) compete for a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p9

St. Albert's Pearl Reisz (2) shoots during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p12

East Union's Aubrey Hansen (43) and St. Albert's Pearl Reisz (2) fight for possession during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p11

East Union's Karah Kirkland (33) gets a hand in the face of St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) as she rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
021122-cbn-spo-sagirls-p10

East Union's Kaylin Lack (23) defends as St. Albert's Pearl Reisz (2) shoots during the first quarter on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
