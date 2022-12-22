PHOTOS: Saintes and Falcons battle Knights before Christmas

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When Abraham Lincoln junior Molly Romano first started playing volleyball when she was six years old, she looked up to the older players in hi…
Girls Basketball
St. Albert announced Donnie Woods as the programs new head football coach on Tuesday.
St. Albert 52, Carroll Kuemper 29: After a close first half, St. Albert pulled away to earn a win at home on Tuesday night.
Council Bluffs girls wrestling competed at the Wahoo Invite on Friday, where it finished eight as a team after six wrestlers placed in the top…
Abraham Lincoln girls basketball jumped out to an early lead over Sioux City West on Friday on the road after going on an 18-8 run in the firs…
St. Albert girls bowling picked up a win against Tri-Center on Friday at home and the boys finished with the top two scorers.
Riverside girls 28, Red Oak 12: Riverside won a defensive battle at home on Thursday after Elly Henderson scored 10 points, grabbed five rebou…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.